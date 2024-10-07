JCP&L's Ash Tree Removal Program Combats Tree-Related Power Outages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Removal of dead and diseased trees in 2024 has already surpassed 2023

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ), has removed an increasing number of dead and diseased ash trees in portions of its New Jersey service territory this year as part of an effort to reduce power outages caused by at-risk trees near power lines.

So far in 2024, JCP&L arborists have identified and removed more than 7,000 vulnerable ash trees, almost exclusively in northern New Jersey. Throughout all of Sussex County and portions of northern Warren County, 3,275 ash trees have been cut down.

Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President, New Jersey: "The devastating effects of the Emerald Ash Borer are scarring New Jersey's environment and increasing the risk these dead and dying trees pose to our power lines and equipment. Proactive removal efforts are a vital part of ensuring that our customers continue to receive the safe and reliable electric service that they expect from us."

The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive insect that infests and can kill every species of ash tree in North America. It was first detected in New Jersey in 2014, and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture estimates that approximately 9% of the state's total forested area, or 24.7 million ash trees, are susceptible to the insect. While commonly planted along streets in cities and towns across the state, most ash trees are concentrated in the northwestern portion of New Jersey.

Since mitigation efforts began in 2017, JCP&L's certified arborists have identified and removed more than 64,000 dead and diseased ash trees. Sussex, Warren and Hunterdon counties have seen the most activity, with nearly 15,000 trees taken down in Sussex and Warren and more than 17,000 removed in Hunterdon and portions of western Somerset County.

The efforts are an extension of JCP&L's efforts to address tree-related outages through vegetation management. Each year, the company spends at least $32.4 million to trim trees and manage vegetation in its rights-of-way along thousands of miles of power lines. However, 86% of tree-related outages in JCP&L's service territory in 2023 were caused by trees outside of these rights-of-way.

As part of the company's commitment to environmental stewardship, JCP&L Green Team volunteers have planted and donated more than 2,500 trees in the state this year, and more than 7,000 trees over the past three years. These teams plant hardy species that are more resistant to pests and disease in areas that won't impact the electric system. The work compliments efforts by company volunteers across FirstEnergy's footprint, who have planted and donated more than 91,000 trees since 2020.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X @JCP_L , on Facebook at facebook/JCPandL

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X

