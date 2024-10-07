2024 Report | Thailand's Loyalty Programs Market Set To Reach US$2.20 Billion By 2028, Demonstrating Strong Growth Potential

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Loyalty Programs Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recent market intelligence indicates that Thailand's loyalty programs landscape is undergoing a period of robust growth and evolution. The market is expected to expand from US$1.39 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$2.20 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% between 2024-2028. This follows a historically strong performance from 2019-2023, where a CAGR of 12.5% was recorded.

The surge in the market's value can be attributed to several key factors, including digital transformation, a focus on personalized customer experiences, integration of social elements, and a growing emphasis on sustainability.

Emergence of Innovative Loyalty Programs

Thailand has seen the launch of several pioneering loyalty programs, which are reshaping the consumer landscape. Innovations such as GrabRewards and The1 Card are prime examples of how brands are successfully harnessing multi-sector partnerships and data analytics to foster customer loyalty. Additionally, cashback programs are becoming increasingly popular as they offer immediate value and integrate seamlessly with existing payment systems.

Regulatory Landscape and Market Risks

The expansion of loyalty programs in Thailand has been accompanied by an evolving regulatory framework. Businesses must adapt to new data privacy regulations and consumer protection laws that safeguard consumer interests and promote fair practices. The report delves into these regulatory changes and offers insight into navigating the complexities ahead.

Exponential Growth in Varied Sectors

The report's comprehensive analysis reveals that the growth of loyalty programs extends across diverse sectors, including retail, financial services, healthcare, restaurants, travel, and more. It is evident that there is a significant shift towards mobile and online channels, indicating a departure from traditional in-store programs.

The insights on the Thailand loyalty programs market reflect the strategic imperative for businesses to continuously innovate and personalize loyalty offerings to maintain competitiveness and appeal to evolving consumer preferences.

This data-centric analysis of the Thailand loyalty market's growth dynamics offers a vital resource for strategic decision making, helping stakeholders understand market opportunities and identifying the KPIs fundamental to loyalty program success.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Thailand



