Fnac Darty: Envisaged Unieuro Acquisition: Minimum Threshold Condition Lowered

Ivry-sur-Seine, France - October 7, 2024, 18:00 CEST

MINIMUM THRESHOLD CONDITION LOWERED FROM 90% TO 66.67% OF UNIEURO SHARE CAPITAL

REFLECTING FNAC DARTY AND RUBY DETERMINATION TO SUCCESSFULLY PURSUE THE TENDER OFFER ON UNIEURO S.P.A



Consideration equal to €9.0 in cash + 0.1 Fnac Darty share (implied monetary value of 12.0€ 1 ) representing a unique opportunity for Unieuro shareholders to benefit from an attractive value proposal:



42% premium to unaffected share price 2

20% premium to analysts' average target price pre-announcement Unieuro's shareholders invited to tender their shares by the end of the offer period, 25 October 2024 (5:30 PM CET)

Reference is made to the voluntary public tender and exchange offer (the“Offer”) pursuant to Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of the Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently integrated and amended (the“CFA”), launched by Fnac Darty SA (“Fnac Darty”) and RUBY Equity Investment S.à.r.l. (“Ruby” and together with Fnac Darty, the“Offerors”) for all the ordinary shares of Unieuro S.p.A. (“Unieuro” or the“Issuer”) not already held by the Offerors, including the treasury shares directly or indirectly held, from time to time, by Unieuro.

Pursuant to and for the purposes of Articles 36 and 43 of the Issuers' Regulations, the Offerors hereby announce their decision to amend the Minimum Threshold Condition by reducing the shareholding required for its fulfillment.

The Minimum Threshold Condition, as amended as a result of this notice, will be deemed to have been fulfilled if acceptances to the Offer are obtained to an extent that enables the Offerors to achieve directly and/or indirectly a stake at least equal to 66.67% of the Issuer's share capital, also counting for this purpose any Unieuro Shares acquired by the Offerors outside the Offer in accordance with applicable law and regulatory provisions. This level will allow the Offerors to propose and approve at the shareholders' meeting of Unieuro the merger of Unieuro into a non-listed company, in compliance with the related parties' transactions regulation, with the consequent delisting of Unieuro shares. Additional details can be found in the Offer Document.

The Offerors reaffirm their strong conviction regarding the attractiveness of the Consideration, valuing Unieuro at €12.03 per share and representing a premium of 42%4, which was also deemed fair from a financial standpoint by the two independent financial advisors appointed by Unieuro's board of directors, as better detailed in the Issuer's statement published in accordance with Article 103 of the CFA5. In addition, the Share Portion will allow Unieuro shareholders tendering their shares to benefit from value creation potential arising from the combined entity.

Furthermore, the Offerors are firmly convinced that the combination, which will create a leader in consumer electronics, domestic appliances, editorial products and services in Southern and Western Europe, will be beneficial to the clients, employees and franchisees of both companies and intend to retain all of Unieuro's employees.

All terms not defined in this press release shall have the same meaning given to them in the offer document, approved by Consob with resolution no. 23231 of 23 August, 2024, and published on August 24, 2024 (the“Offer Document”), among others, on the website of Unieuro ( ) and on the website of Fnac Darty ( ).

As stated in the Offer Document, the Offerors reserve, in any case, the right to waive, and/or amend in whole or in part, to the extent permitted by applicable laws, one or more of the Conditions Precedent (including the Minimum Threshold Condition as amended today) at their discretion. Except as stated in this notice, all other terms and conditions of the Offer, as described in the Offer Document to which reference is made, remain unchanged.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has almost 25,000 employees, has a multi-format network of more than 1,000 stores at the end of December 2023, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (more than 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, and A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was around €8 billion in 2023, 22% of which was realized online. For more information:

