Arizona Photonics Days 2025 To Bring Together Global Leaders In Optics And Photonics Innovation

Arizona Photonics Days 2025

Arizona Photonics Days Biomedical L-R: Travis Sawyer, Eric Reichel, Jack Schumann, Margaret Allard, Teodoro Trujillo, Zusana Adams, John Dennis, Christopher Salinas, and Urs Utzinger at Arizona Photonics Days.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Arizona Photonics Days (APD) 2025 will be held from January 22-24, 2025, in Tucson, Arizona, gathering top innovators, researchers and businesses from around the world in the field of optics and photonics. This annual event is hosted by Optics Valley , a committee of the Arizona Technology Council , offering a dynamic platform for the exchange of new ideas, scientific discoveries and collaborations across the optics and photonics industry.Known as“Optics Valley,” Tucson is home to one of the largest concentrations of optics and photonics companies in the U.S., along with the renowned Wyant College of Optical Sciences at the University of Arizona. The conference will feature technical presentations and industry trend discussions covering the latest advancements in Astronomy, Biomedical Technology, Laser Technology, Sensing and Metrology, and Quantum Technology.Sponsorships and Speaking Opportunities AvailableAPD 2025 presents valuable opportunities for businesses to showcase their innovations through sponsorship packages designed to increase visibility among industry leaders and professionals. Abstract submissions are also now open for those interested in presenting their research or technological advancements.Early Bird Registration Now OpenAttendees can take advantage of early bird registration rates, available for a limited time. This event promises to provide valuable networking opportunities, knowledge sharing and access to the latest innovations in optics and photonics.For more information about sponsorships, abstract submissions and registration, visit the official Arizona Photonics Days page.###About Arizona Photonics DaysArizona Photonics Days is an annual industry conference that brings together leading researchers, innovators, and businesses in the optics and photonics industries. Hosted in Tucson, Arizona, this event provides a unique opportunity to explore the latest technological advances and network with top professionals in the field.About Optics ValleyOptics Valley is the optics industry cluster for Arizona. The mission of Optics Valley is to catalyze, convene, and connect optics, photonics, astronomy, and supporting business interests throughout Arizona. Optics Valley is a committee of the Arizona Technology Council.About Arizona Technology CouncilThe Arizona Technology Council is Arizona's premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as comprising a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, managers, employees and visionaries to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council's culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit aztechcouncil.

