Jeff Cohen Joins Guggenheim Securities To Expand Consumer & Retail Investment Banking

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Jeff Cohen has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Cohen brings more than 30 years of investment banking experience to Guggenheim, where he joins the firm's Consumer & Retail investment banking practice.



Mr. Cohen most recently served as a Senior Advisor at UBS in the Retail Investment Banking group. Prior to his time at UBS, Mr. Cohen served as Vice Chairman of the Global Retail Investment Banking group at Credit Suisse. He previously held the position of Global Head of Retail Investment Banking at Lazard, UBS, and Wasserstein Perella/Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein. Mr. Cohen began his career as an attorney at Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities.“Jeff is a longstanding advisor to some the largest and most influential retail companies globally. His impressive track-record of industry-transforming transactions and deep sector expertise will enhance our ability to deliver world-class solutions to our clients. We look forward to his contributions to the firm.”

Mr. Cohen earned his B.A. and B.S. in economics (Wharton School) from the University of Pennsylvania and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com , follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at ... or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim's professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

