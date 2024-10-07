Lipid Nanoparticles Market Research 2024 - Global Forecast To 2029: Increasing Use Of Lipid Nanoparticles In Anti-Cancer Research And Growing Demand For Advanced Drug Delivery Systems
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipid Nanoparticles market by Product (Ionizable Lipids, Phospholipids, Kits, Reagents), LNP Type (SLNs, NLCs), Molecule (SiRNA, MRNA), Application, Service Type (Formulation Development, Manufacturing) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lipid nanoparticles market is expected to reach USD 350.5 million by 2029, from USD 271.8 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2029.
The global lipid nanoparticles services market is projected to reach USD 135.5 million in 2024 to USD 238.1 million in 2029, at a CAGR of 11.9% of during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall lipid nanoparticles market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
The growth of the lipid nanoparticles market has been significantly driven by the increasing use of lipid nanoparticles by players for the drug development of RNA therapeutics, personalized medicine, oncology & other therapies. Being a novel excipient for injectable therapies, limited regulatory approvals and resulting lack of established regulatory processes for lipid nanoparticle production are likely to deter the growth of the market.
The COVID-19 commercial application segment was the highest share holding segment by application in 2023.
The commercial application segment under COVID-19 was the highest share holding segment in 2023 in the global lipid nanoparticles market. Lipid nanoparticles (LNP) usage in mRNA based COVID-19 vaccines due to their ability to enhance the stability and availability of mRNA was one of the drivers for establishing this market. With the decline in COVID-19 vaccinations, it is expected that clinical applications such as development of RNA therapeutics & LNP based drugs for oncology and other indications will drive the growth in this market.
The US has continued to dominate the lipid nanoparticles market during the forecast period of 2024-2029.
Two main mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine producers that have shown success are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, who have generated billions of doses together. With US government initiative such as Operation Warp Speed, US based biopharmaceutical companies have developed signicant capacities for RNA & LNP production as well as capabilities for development of LNP based drugs. Established LNP & RNA ecosystem and drug development activities from pharmaceutical & biotech companies as well as CDMOs are expected to help the US market retain its leadership in lipid nanoparticles development & manufacturing.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Analysis of key drivers (Increasing use of lipid nanoparticles in anti-cancer therapies, Increasing use of lipid nanoparticles in RNA-based therapies, Growing government focus on R&D of key players for the development of lipid nanoparticles-based drugs, restraints (Stringent regulations associated lipid nanoparticles, High cost and difficulties for production of lipid nanoparticles), opportunities (Growing demand for advanced drug delivery systems), and Challenges (Formulation related challenges). Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products/services of the lipid nanoparticles market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the lipid nanoparticles market Competitive Assessment: Avanti Polar Lipids (Croda International plc) (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. (US), Nippon Fine Chemical (Japan), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Emergent (US), EUROAPI (France), Cayman Chemical (US), CordenPharma (Switzerland), NOF CORPORATION (Japan), IOI Oleo GmbH (Germany), among others in the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Use of Lipid Nanoparticles in Anti-Cancer Research High Uptake in RNA-based Therapeutic Research Growing Government Focus on R&D for Lnp-based Drugs
Restraints
Stringent Regulatory Requirements
Opportunities
Growing Demand for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems
Challenges
Challenges Associated with Lnp Formulation
Industry Trends
Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine and Targeted Drug Delivery Advancements in Mrna-based Vaccine Technology Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
Pricing Analysis
Indicative Selling Price of Lnp Products, by Key Player Indicative Selling Price, by Product
Supply Chain Analysis
Value Chain Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Lnp Raw Materials & Services Market: Role in Ecosystem
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies Nanotechnology-based Drug Delivery Nucleic Acid Delivery Complementary Technologies Drug Encapsulation Techniques Surface Modification and Functionalization Technologies Adjacent Technologies Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering Technologies Nanotechnology-based Formulation Techniques
Patent Analysis
Patents Filed, by Document Type, 2014-2023 Innovation and Patent Applications Top Applicants
Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025
Competitive Landscape
Key Player Strategy/Right to Win
Revenue Analysis
Market Share Analysis
Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023
Stars Emerging Leaders Pervasive Players Participants Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023 Company Footprint Product Footprint Application Footprint Service Type Footprint Region Footprint
Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023
Progressive Companies Responsive Companies Dynamic Companies Starting Blocks Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023
Company Valuation & Financial Metrics
Financial Metrics Company Valuation
Brand/Product Comparison Analysis
Competitive Scenario
Product/Service Launches & Approvals Deals Expansions
Company Profiles
Avanti Polar Lipids (Croda International PLC) Merck KGaA Evonik Industries AG Nippon Fine Chemical Nof Corporation Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals U.SA Inc. (Fujifilm Holdings Corporation) Precision Nanosystems (Cytiva) Recipharm Ab Emergent Euroapi Cayman Chemical Cordenpharma Gattefosse Acuitas Therapeutics Ioi Oleo GmbH Creative Biolabs Curapath Lipoid GmbH Nanocs Inc. Medkoo Biosciences, Inc. Polysciences Inc. Biovectra Ascendia Pharmaceuticals Curia Global, Inc. Vernal Biosciences
