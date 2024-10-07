The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall lipid nanoparticles market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The growth of the lipid nanoparticles market has been significantly driven by the increasing use of lipid nanoparticles by players for the drug development of RNA therapeutics, personalized medicine, oncology & other therapies. Being a novel excipient for injectable therapies, limited regulatory approvals and resulting lack of established regulatory processes for lipid nanoparticle production are likely to deter the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 commercial application segment was the highest share holding segment by application in 2023.

The commercial application segment under COVID-19 was the highest share holding segment in 2023 in the global lipid nanoparticles market. Lipid nanoparticles (LNP) usage in mRNA based COVID-19 vaccines due to their ability to enhance the stability and availability of mRNA was one of the drivers for establishing this market. With the decline in COVID-19 vaccinations, it is expected that clinical applications such as development of RNA therapeutics & LNP based drugs for oncology and other indications will drive the growth in this market.

The US has continued to dominate the lipid nanoparticles market during the forecast period of 2024-2029.

Two main mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine producers that have shown success are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, who have generated billions of doses together. With US government initiative such as Operation Warp Speed, US based biopharmaceutical companies have developed signicant capacities for RNA & LNP production as well as capabilities for development of LNP based drugs. Established LNP & RNA ecosystem and drug development activities from pharmaceutical & biotech companies as well as CDMOs are expected to help the US market retain its leadership in lipid nanoparticles development & manufacturing.

