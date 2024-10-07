Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The Fight For Accessible Medical Care For Women With Disabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paralyzed Veterans of America Demands Urgent Need for Accessible Medical Facilities and Services

HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accessing healthcare can be a daunting challenge for women with mobility disabilities. From inaccessible patient rooms and exam tables to mammography machines and weight scales, many basic medical facilities fail to accommodate their needs, depriving these women of essential care. U.S. Air Force Veteran and Paralyzed Veterans of America's first-ever female National Senior Vice President, Tammy Jones, recently did a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media, highlighting the severe lack of accessible medical equipment and facilities that create distressing and dehumanizing experiences for women with disabilities.



Jones also shared her personal experience of discovering lumps in her breast and being referred to a doctor's office that was said to be accessible only to find out, she couldn't get through the front door. Fortunately, the lumps were noncancerous, but her ordeal underscores the urgent need for greater accessibility in healthcare.

Women with mobility disabilities, especially those who have served this country, deserve equal access to medical care. The consequences of inadequate care can be life-threatening. According to the Journal of Military, Veterans and Family Health, women service members are 20 to 40% more likely to develop breast cancer than their civilian counterparts.

Accessible medical equipment is crucial to providing equitable care, yet women with mobility disabilities face daily challenges in accessing the healthcare they need.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, PVA is launching Women First, a public awareness campaign to demand change by shining a spotlight on these issues. The campaign includes a PSA featuring renowned sports journalist Hannah Storm, whose life was saved by early breast cancer detection.

To learn more about this critical issue and sign the petition, visit PVA.org/WomenVeteransHealth

About Tammy Jones - PVA National Senior Vice President

Tammy Jones is a United States Air Force Veterans and National Senior Vice President of Paralyzed Veterans of America. Jones comes from a family of service and was inspired to join the military by her father. While on active duty, at the age of 19, Jones had a motor vehicle accident when she was stationed in England as a maintenance scheduler for F-111 aircraft. This resulted in a complete spinal cord injury, leaving her a quadriplegic.

Jones was introduced to PVA during her initial rehabilitation at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Spinal Injuries Center through a social worker. Since joining PVA in 1987, Jones has been involved with multiple chapters of the organization. She has been a board member, sports and recreation director, secretary, Vice President and President of the Texas Chapter.

Jones is a strong advocate for veterans and helps lead PVA's women veterans initiatives. She is an instrumental part of PVA's Women's Veterans Empowerment events, its webinar series, and advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill. She also proudly represents PVA on the VA Prosthetics Women Veterans Emphasis Work Group.

Jones was elected as PVA's first-ever woman to serve as National Senior Vice President in May 2024. Jones had previously served as a National Vice President for six years.

About PVA

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases, like MS and ALS. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at