VSR-Knox Relationship Brings New Level Of Security And Accountability For Gaming And Casino Operators

The Knox eKey can be easily retrofitted into a slot/gaming machine.

Licensed gaming operators can now take advantage of innovative Knox access technology, which will be integrated into gaming solutions from VSR Industries.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Licensed gaming operators can now take advantage of innovative Knox access technology, which will be integrated into gaming solutions manufactured by VSR Industries under an exclusive agreement between the two industry-leading companies.The Knox Company, the leader in providing secure rapid access solutions for first responders, is expanding the availability of its innovative KnoxEntry System into the gaming industry. This system augments an existing access control system to provide accountability at locks and openings where traditional access control is infeasible or cost-prohibitive. "KnoxEntry for Gaming" is easy to implement with little retrofitting and requires no battery or electricity at the locking point. The system also provides full accountability, as each use of the Knox eKey is recorded in the KnoxConnect Cloud Management Software.According to Jon Fryar, Director of Sales for VSR, gaming machine OEMs and casino operators can achieve significant long-term cost savings due to the KnoxEntry technology. "Gaming machines generally have multiple keyways for various access needs," Fryar explained. "KnoxEntry is an ideal way to ensure accountability and traceability, while providing flexibility of who has access to what machine and to what part of the machine. Integrating the keys into one also provides significant long-term cost savings, including eliminating the need to order extra keys for lost or broken keys and the time and expense of re-keying lock cores or drilling them out when required."Fryar noted that KnoxEntry can be used on virtually anything in a casino that requires secure and restricted access, such as cash drawers, cabinets, drop boxes, counting rooms, padlocks, electronic gate switches, elevator key boxes, etc."KnoxEntry for Gaming signifies the latest evolution of the Knox eLock technology," added Chris Rovenstine, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Knox. "First responders have counted on Knox for nearly 50 years, and now others who need to protect their most critical assets can benefit from Knox technology. We are fortunate to partner with VSR and are excited about the advancements our partnership will provide gaming and casino operators. Route gaming operators can also achieve significant value by better controlling access to machines that are not under close supervision."VSR will display the KnoxEntry technology at its booth (#1619) at the Global Gaming Expo, held at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Oct. 7-10, 2024. You can learn more about KnoxEntry for Gaming at GAMINGENTRY.

