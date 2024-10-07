(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys & Games Retail Global Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global toys & games retail recorded revenues of $111.33 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Toys & Games Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The toys & games market includes retail sales of action figures, activity toys, dolls, games, infant and baby toys, miniature models, plush toys, puzzles, ride-on model toys, and toy vehicles.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

Other Specialist Retail accounted for the largest proportion of sales in the global toys & games market in 2023, sales through this channel generated $39.50 billion, equivalent to 35.5% of the market's overall value. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of 37.0% of global toys & games retail market, followed by North America at 32.4%, Europe at 23.4%, South America at 4.4%, and the Middle East at 2.5% in 2023.

