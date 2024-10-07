Report Scope



Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage



Market Forecast by Drug Class, Medical Devices, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players





AbbVie Inc.



Acorda Therapeutics Inc.



Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Apopharma Inc.



BIAL - Portela & Ca S.A.



Impax Laboratories LLC



Lundbeck A/S



Medtronic plc



Merck & Co. Inc.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.



Novartis AG



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



UCB S.A. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Parkinson's Disease Market Analysis, by:

Drug Class 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Levodopa/Carbidopa

Dopamine Receptor Agonists

MAO-Inhibitors

COMT-Inhibitors

Anticholinergics Other Drugs

By drug class, the Levodopa/Carbidopa segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Parkinson's disease market in 2023 owing to its effectiveness in managing motor symptoms and its long-standing status as a cornerstone therapy in Parkinson's disease treatment. For instance, Acorda Therapeutics reported encouraging Phase 2 data for their Parkinson's disease treatment candidate tozadenant in November 2023.

Additionally, the MAO-B inhibitors and COMT inhibitors segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to their efficacy in adjunctive therapy, the increasing focus on combination therapies, and the introduction of novel formulations and delivery methods.

Medical Devices 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Carbidopa/Levodopa Enteral Suspension (Duopa) Delivery Devices

By medical devices, the deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Parkinson's disease market in 2023 owing to its proven efficacy in managing motor complications, technological advancements improving device performance and patient outcomes, and expanding adoption among neurologists and patients. For instance, Medtronic announced in December 2023 that a pivotal study for their adaptive deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease would begin.

Additionally, the Carbidopa/Levodopa enteral suspension (Duopa) delivery devices segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its targeted delivery, enhanced efficacy in managing motor fluctuations and increasing adoption of continuous dopaminergic therapies for Parkinson's disease management.

Route of Administration 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Oral

Transdermal

Subcutaneous

Intestinal Infusion Others

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Parkinson's disease market in 2023 owing to its convenience, established efficacy, patient preference, and wide availability of oral medications for symptom management. For instance, Novartis reported encouraging Phase 3 data in December 2023 on their gene treatment for advanced Parkinson's disease.

Additionally, the subcutaneous and intestinal infusion segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its ability to provide continuous drug delivery, improved efficacy in managing motor fluctuations, and growing interest in alternative administration routes for Parkinson's disease treatment.

Distribution Channel 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Hospital Pharmacies

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Parkinson's disease market in 2023 owing to its ability to dispense specialized medications and handle complex treatment regimens often associated with Parkinson's disease management, along with the availability of comprehensive healthcare services in hospital settings. For instance, in June 2023, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. ("Prometheus") and Merck, which is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada, declared that the transaction was complete.

Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms for medication purchases, convenience, wider accessibility, and the growing trend of telemedicine and digital healthcare services.

Region 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of Parkinson's disease, strong research and development activities, and greater access to novel therapies and treatment options.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its large population base, increasing awareness about neurological disorders, rising healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a growing emphasis on research and development in the region. For instance, in May 2023, Just - Evotec Biologics, the Seattle-based subsidiary of Evotec SE, and Sandoz, a global leader in off-patent (generic and biosimilar) medicines, established a multi-year cooperation.

Key Attributes