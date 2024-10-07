Compact And Power-Packed, 60-Page Guide Gives Dementia Caregivers The Help And Hope They Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association, and African Americans are two times more likely to develop it.

After caring for her grandmother, who had dementia, it was important for Dr. Macie Smith to share what she learned with other families to spare them from the struggle to find basic information on optimal care.

Gerontologist and personality Dr. Macie Smith tells families exactly what to do, what to say and what to expect in her concise yet comprehensive guide.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gerontologist Dr. Macie Smith knows firsthand that time is precious for family members caring for loved ones with dementia. That's why she gets straight to the point in her new book, A Dementia Caregiver Called to Action: The Journey , a concise yet comprehensive resource designed to address common questions and offer valuable insights throughout the caregiving journey.

“As we age - and as we live we are aging - we are going to need help with some level of support or care,” Smith said.“No one is exempt from providing care or from needing care, so being able to better understand what caregiving entails and how truly it is a blessing to be able to care for someone else ... you can never put a dollar amount on it.”

In her book, Smith takes readers through the logical progression of a dementia care experience, beginning with how to recognize potential symptoms before the diagnosis and what questions to ask the individual's primary care physician. She then describes what to expect after a dementia diagnosis, answers common questions and details a range of care options available to dementia patients.

“Although there's not a cure for progressive types of dementia, like Alzheimer's, there is care - your care,” Dr. Smith added.“So, here's to getting ahead of the journey.”

Emmy-winning TV host and bestselling author Leeza Gibbons said,“Macie has a unique way of supporting caregivers through real-world scenarios and practical guidance. I've seen her make the challenge much more manageable for many at the end of their ropes. If you need a basic starting position for dementia care, this book is for you.”

About the Author

Dr. Macie P. Smith has over 20 years of expertise as a licensed social worker and gerontologist, dedicated to serving aging and vulnerable populations alongside their family caregivers. Her multifaceted role encompasses conducting research, crafting programs, evaluating their efficacy and facilitating professional development training in the pivotal areas of healthcare management, family caregiving, Alzheimer's, dementia and cognitive impairment.

At the helm of Diversified Training Consultants Group, Smith spearheads a dynamic Geriatric Care Management company committed to enhancing education and training standards for both healthcare professionals and family caregivers.

She is an HBCU alum, attaining her bachelor's and master's from South Carolina State University. She now serves as vice chair of the Board of Trustees at her alma mater. Smith earned her Doctor of Education degree from Nova Southeastern University.

