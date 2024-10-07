Creating Communities Of Belonging In K-12 Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

C. Michele Rice, Ph.D.

International Baccalaureate Organization

Perspectives from C. Michele Rice, Ph.D., the Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the International Baccalaureate Organization

- C. Michele Rice, Ph.D. WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It is a pivotal time for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts in education. Facing policies and reversals in DEI initiatives across the U.S. and globally, education leaders must focus on the foundational principles underlying these efforts. While some schools and organizations may be scaling back commitments to inclusion, this presents an opportunity for grassroots and community-driven initiatives.It's not just in the U.S. Worldwide, some regions and nations embrace inclusion initiatives while others resist, requiring open dialogue and new partnerships with local communities to find common ground. It is important to recognize that the global landscape is diverse, and the implementation of inclusive practices must be sensitive to cultural contexts. There is no one-size-fits-all solution.The goal, however, of finding equitable ways to address the needs of students of different backgrounds, remains the same anywhere in the world.To achieve that goal, it is elemental to answer the recuring question DEI professionals are often asked:“Why DEI?”An approach to primary and secondary education must be filtered through a lens informed by inclusive mindsets, and equitable practices to create the culture of belonging that young learners need. As K-12 students develop to become tomorrow's leaders, a DEI framework fosters compassion and cross-cultural communication skills students need to be ready for a complex future.Students benefit when they see themselves as part of a unified community. There is growing research into the science of belonging. Kelly-Ann Allen, senior lecturer at Monash University in Australia, conducts research that correlates adolescent and young learner belonging to wellness. Research on high schools by Dr. Karen Osterman at Hofstra suggests greater academic motivation and better mental health are positively correlated with participation in DEI initiatives.Furthermore, once students are thriving and flourishing, they can achieve self-efficacy, defined as the feeling they can be their best selves and accomplish future goals in their lives.In schools, teachers play a significant role in helping students feel a sense of belonging in the classroom.This requires nurturing a students' sense of connectedness to their teachers, peers, and their school communities. It means helping them feel respected, seen, valued, and accepted by their teachers, school administrators, support staff and classmates, regardless of any part of their identity.Helping students feel a sense of belonging can happen in many ways including removing barriers to student learning and promoting students' acclimation to their communities through targeted student support services, advising and mentoring programs.Schools must be intentional by exposing all students and parents equitably to resources. Schools can also promote classroom environments to address discriminatory incidents and improve the school environment for everyone.Integrating DEI in all aspects of school culture and learning and teaching practices is an ongoing effort that must be monitored and evaluated to ensure all students are provided the resources needed to feel they belong in their schools and that they can succeed.Regardless of whether schools are just starting their DEI journey, or whether programs have already been established with inclusive practice in mind, it's not too late.Developing processes that promote DEI and belonging in schools will vary among communities, but the basic requirements hold true for most institutions.School leaders must be committed to prioritizing these efforts. They can do so by establishing a DEI leadership team or committee responsible for guiding and implementing this strategy.DEI efforts also need ongoing assessment. Students must see themselves reflected in the educators who teach them, and in the content of their learning. Educators must question whose histories and cultures are highlighted in the curriculum. A full assessment procedure uncovers the strengths and vulnerabilities of the school in terms of their inclusive practices to help address barriers to student learning.Additionally, DEI efforts must be guided by clear goals. It is important to define concise and measurable goals which are aligned with the school's unique mission and values.Most importantly, DEI efforts must reach beyond a school's bubble. Collaboration with community partners, particularly families, is vital to ensuring lessons learned in the classroom carry into students' lives and beyond. Such support can take the form of DEI training workshops and community events that celebrate schools' progress.With thorough review of classroom practices, professional development for educators, and ongoing evaluation-because DEI work is never finished-schools can create and sustain a community of belonging.Fostering a culture of lifelong learning about topics on DEI and belonging will be key to the sustainability of such efforts within the school environment.The cultural contexts, communities, and nations in which our students and educators live will continue to change over time. Rolling back DEI practices is counterproductive to evolving with these changes. Instead, schools should embrace opportunities to shift organically and develop programs and resources to support all students inclusively and prepare them for wherever life takes them next.

