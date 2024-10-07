Player Elite Enters U.S. Market, Receives BMM Testlabs Approval

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Player Elite, Australia's leading provider of loyalty solutions for the casino gaming market, announced that it has entered the U.S. casino market.

The Player Elite ORCA App is a fully customizable that extends your brand beyond the venue, driving continuous engagement with members both in-person and online.

The Hale (THN) is a leading global provider of comprehensive business solutions for the casino, entertainment, and hospitality industries.

Global Leading Digital Loyalty System is Now Available for U.S. Casinos

- Bryan Te Wani, co-founder and CEO of Player EliteLAS VEGAS, NV, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Player Elite (PE), Australia's leading provider of loyalty technology solutions for the casino gaming market, announced that it has officially entered the U.S. casino market, and has received its first regulatory approval by BMM Testlabs.Founded in 2015, Player Elite has transformed the loyalty market throughout Australia with its real time data driven, omni-channel solution. With the power of their automated solutions Player Elite's Digital Loyalty Solution (DLS) identifies individual consumer insights and automates activations and communications that drive loyalty, connection and member visitation for its over 100 gaming partners clients in Australia. In 2024, Player Elite expanded its operations to offer its solution to casino properties in the U.S. through an exclusive distributorship agreement with The Hale Network .Player Elite's DLS is a fully automated, real time marketing platform designed to identify, reward and communicate at an individual level to drive loyalty and profit through one interface. PE has worked over the last 12 months and received approval from BMM Testlabs to integrate with the Aristocrat Oasis 360 casino management system through its nConnect Gateway promotional system. The complete DLS platform uses membership data to identify and create opportunities to connect with the member base through its proprietary engines:Player Elite ORCA App – omni-channel member app designed to streamline onboarding, deliver targeted promotions and enable daily member engagement.Promotional Engine – gamifies promotions and rewards members across multiple touchpoints.Offer Engine - automates and simplifies rewards strategies with real-time offers based on key behaviors.Dynamic Bonusing - real-time bonusing engine that delivers instant rewards through fully automated staff and member communications.Play-A-Comm - delivers personalized communications with four to five times more speed by automating SMS, email, and push notifications.HYDRA - speeds up member sign-ups by combining AI and KYC technology for secure, seamless registration via app, SMS, or in-venue with a simple scan of their ID and faceMember Management – simplifies member tier program management by delivering instant upgrades and automated rewards, and streamlining the management of bonus points, status points, and redemption infrastructure.PEM4CURV Touchscreen Kiosks - combines intuitive touchscreen technology and gamification for a fully interactive loyalty experience. Customized interface enables members to check balances, view next-tier rewards, and manage promotions effortlessly.“This is such an exciting time for the Player Elite team. With over 60 years of combined experience, we couldn't be more thrilled to finally land in the USA,” said Bryan Te Wani, co-founder and CEO of Player Elite.“When we started this business, our mission was to transform the loyalty market with top-tier technology. Expanding to the U.S. was always in the plan, but seeing it happen now is a dream come true. We've been fortunate to work with gaming operators of all sizes across Australia and the globe, and our solutions have consistently delivered profitable loyalty growth for our customers.”“With the U.S. market placing greater focus on loyalty solutions, we believe our proprietary system is ready to make a significant impact. We're excited to collaborate with The Hale Network to expand into this key market, where we see a strong fit for our offering.”Dr. John C. Hale, founder and CEO of The Hale Network, added,“From my experience as a founder and a creator of a loyalty solution in the casino industry, I can confidently state that Player Elite's DLS is in a class of its own. It's not one or two modules, it is a digital loyalty system which encompasses many providers that are currently being used into one product. As the exclusive distributor, I'm excited to offer Player Elite's Digital Loyalty System, which enhances player engagement and integrates advanced cybersecurity measures with a documented ROI. This partnership between Player Elite and The Hale Network is designed to meet the evolving needs of the gaming industry, ensuring casinos operate efficiently while providing a secure, streamlined loyalty experience for both operators and customers. The Player Elite DLS is truly groundbreaking! THN is excited about this partnership with Player Elite.”The Hale Network and Player Elite team will be providing exclusive virtual demos of its DLS platform during the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, NV from October 8 – 10, 2024. For more information, or to schedule a demo, visit .About Player ElitePlayer Elite Pty Ltd is a global leader in loyalty programs for the gaming industry, enhancing customer engagement through real-time, personalized rewards. Their platform helps casinos manage data, automate interactions, and create tailored promotions, driving player loyalty and satisfaction. By focusing on player experience and leveraging analytics, Player Elite helps partners boost revenue and build lasting relationships. For more information, visit .About The Hale Network (THN)The Hale Network (THN) is a leading global provider of comprehensive business solutions for the casino, entertainment, and hospitality industries. With over 80 years of combined experience in casino gaming, the THN team brings unmatched expertise in loyalty systems, cybersecurity, legal services, and operational efficiency to help businesses thrive. Founded by Dr. John C. Hale, THN is committed to delivering tailored solutions that drive profitability, enhance customer engagement, and ensure compliance in an ever-evolving industry. For more information, visit .Media Contact:

