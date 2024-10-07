RS Joins Schneider Electric In Celebrating 100 Years Of Tesys Motor Controls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Today's TeSys motor controls deliver the best-in-class safety, reliability, and functionality that made TeSys an internationally trusted brand and help industrial customers overcome contemporary challenges, including costs, sustainability, and scalability.

RS , a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, is proud to join Schneider Electric in celebrating the 100th birthday of the TeSys Motor Control Series.

The first product in Schneider Electric's TeSys motor control line - the industry's first BAR conductor - was introduced in 1924. Continued innovation expanded the line with the introduction of the industry's first enclosed motor starter in 1935, first modular contactor in 1973, and first compact, modular three-in-one motor starter in 2004. Today, the TeSys line is internationally renowned for best-in-class safety and reliability, plug-and-play architecture, and flexible functionality. All products in the series are easy to install, use, and maintain, designed for advanced connectivity, and equipped with industry-leading safeguards ranging from high short-circuit current ratings to cybersecurity features, which effectively reduces total cost of ownership, provides critical support for the continued digitalization and electrification of the industrial automation industry, and improves both operator and equipment safety.

TeSys motor controls support Industry 4.0 digitalization and electrification and improve operator and equipment safety

As such, Schneider Electric's TeSys Motor Control Series

is one of the industry's most trusted brands for implementing Industry 4.0 digitalization and electrification trends and unlocking a new era of motor control capabilities and performance. Present TeSys motor control products are engineered to improve the installation, availability, safety, operation, and service life of electrical controls. Several products are equipped with digital functions for data collection, communication, and analysis and designed for integration into IIoT architectures. These advanced capabilities make it easy and economical to implement smart load management, source management, and preventive maintenance practices; transmit equipment and process data to higher-level software solutions for analysis; and leverage the resulting knowledge to improve energy efficiency and productivity, mitigate material and mechanical wear and other potential points of failure, and reduce operating costs.

The modern TeSys product line continues to deliver on its historic advancements in motor protection, monitoring, and control and emphasize safety, reliability, and flexibility, providing OEMs, panel builders, system integrators, maintenance technicians, service contractors, and end users with significant advantages, including:



Reduced carbon emissions. Low consumption coils reduce the energy needed to operate contactors by up to 90%, resulting in a large impact over the life of the contactor.

Increased reliability. Wide voltage electric coils significantly increase the range of voltage operation, helping customers continue operation despite power quality issues. High short-circuit current ratings provide greater protection performance during short-circuit events.

Enhanced safety. SIL starters, integrated mirror contacts and easily identifiable red covers help OEMs apply machine safety standards. Better price performance. Smart motor management can deliver a 20% return on investment, a 30% reduction in solution costs, and four-times faster recovery time after a motor stop and prolong motor lifetimes.

The TeSys line is comprised of many different series, including:



TeSys Deca for high-performance motor control. The new-generation TeSys Deca Series motor starters provide robust and reliable solutions optimized for swift integration into various industrial applications and environments and engineered to deliver long-lifetime performance up to two million operations and help machine builders shorten development cycles and hasten time-to-market. This series features a compact and modular design that supports multiple configurations, broad application suitability, and global employment, Everlink terminals engineered to maintain conductor torque to reduce hotspots and improve reliability, and wide voltage electronic coils designed to improve reliability in poor power quality conditions, consume less energy, and reduce the number of SKUs needed to cover a range of applications. It also exhibits high SCCR. Ideal applications for the TeSys Deca Series extend throughout the industrial manufacturing, energy and utilities, commercial building, and agriculture industries and include semiconductor and food and beverage manufacturing, packaging systems, power grids, elevators, cranes, compressors, HVAC systems, and pumping, remote pumping, and refrigeration systems.



TeSys Giga for large motor control. The TeSys Giga Series combines simplicity with robust performance and features self-diagnostic LED indicators, easy-to-replace contacts, and comprehensive protection to improve correction speeds, optimize task times, and reduce downtime. It also reliably isolates circuits in systems that switch between utility and generator or alternative energy sources. Ideal applications include high-current switching for large motor applications, including commercial HVAC and pumping systems, as well as high-current isolation used in electrical source management.



TeSys Ultra for compact motor control. The TeSys Ultra Series features an innovative and self-protected motor starter combination that delivers high-endurance on-off motor control, motor disconnection, and short-circuit and overload protection in a single device with total coordination. Like the TeSys Deca Series, it also exhibits high SCCR and features a compact and modular design that supports multiple configurations, broad application suitability, and global employment. Ideal applications include high-density motor control applications, such as car washes and material handling systems.

TeSys island for smart motor control. This smart, fully digitized, and object-oriented load management system unlocks insightful Industry 4.0 machine data to enhance machine intelligence and reliability, enables remote access to the energy data for each individual load, supports predictive maintenance strategies, and reduces asset time-to-market. It's also easy to configure, compatible with a wide variety of PLCs, and designed to simplify PLC programming, provide a multitude of usable data parameters, and significantly reduce control wiring with easy-to-connect ribbon cable ports. Ideal applications include remote water lift stations and oil and gas pumping systems.

"For a century now, TeSys motor controls have been at the forefront of electrical control and power management, setting the standard for reliability and performance," said Tiffany Moore, Load Management Leader at Schneider Electric. "What started with the invention of the industry's first bar contactor designed to handle high-current electrical loads in 1924 has, over the last 100 years, expanded and evolved to include several other industry-firsts and continually raise the bar in terms of safety, reliability, and functionality in the large-scale, high-capacity-production automated manufacturing, material handling and packaging, energy and utility, oil and gas, commercial building, and agricultural applications. From the design and build phases through to the operation and maintenance phases, TeSys motor controls provide a holistic lifecycle solution that helps users overcome common challenges - and they always will. The next century of TeSys solutions will include new product launches aimed at addressing contemporary challenges, including energy costs, sustainability, and scalability, and will be available through our dependable network of knowledgeable distribution partners, including RS."

TeSys motor control products are compliant with UL, CSA, IEC, and other global certifications, and its high performance makes it a trusted motor control solution in many UL508A control panels.

To learn more about Schneider Electric

and its cutting-edge TeSys motor controls backed by 100 years of research, development, and industrial use, click the links embedded here or visit Schneider Electric's TeSys product page . To learn more about motor control , click through to access relevant selections from our RS Expert Advice series

of thought leadership articles, interviews, and podcasts. For assistance identifying, procuring, deploying, and maintaining TeSys motor controls designed to improve the safety, reliability, functionality, efficiency, sustainability, and scalability of your industrial automation applications, contact

your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team .

