Ultimate All-In-One Solution: Maestro PMS + Silverware POS To Display Synched Solutions At Independent Hotel Show

Operating as a single platform, the companies will spotlight a unique level of integration that goes beyond a simple interface and unifies the guest journey

- Warren DehanMARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Next week Maestro PMS and Silverware POS will showcase unique integration that unifies the guest booking experience and stay journey across all operations. At the Independent Hotel Show London , to be held October 15-16 at Olympia London, a sophisticated All-In-One solution that synchronizes both systems on a shared database will be on display in Stand #1530. Maestro PMS + Silverware POS provides a direct link between the front desk, hotel guests, and diners through CRM, gift card management, loyalty programs, VIPs, SGIs and more.“At IHS'24 Maestro and Silverware will present the ultimate All-In-One solution for independent hotels,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro president.“It's a single platform property-management and point-of-sale system with a unified database and embedded payments that eliminates complexity and friction deriving from siloed solutions. 'All-In-One' means better engagement, more direct bookings, centralized operations, and a single guest journey from booking to reservations to checkout with digital payments in between. We are eager to demonstrate how Maestro and Silverware are generating more revenue, streamlining workflows, maximizing staff efficiencies, and greatly enhancing the modern guest experience at this popular UK event.”The ultimate All-In-One Maestro + Silverware solution facilitates:.Dining Reservations on Maestro's SGI (single guest itinerary).Detailed check look-up from the guest folio.An IP integration that can handle unlimited sales itemizers.Maestro gift cards sold from SilverWare POS stations, eliminating the need for front desk interaction.Automatic F&B transaction adjustments based on Maestro package plan.Member discounts applied automatically based on Maestro thresholds.Combined POS/PMS with CRM – View dining preferences and notes based on all previous visits.Maestro loyalty points and client details displayed real-time in SilverWare; Earn points on all transactions including F&B.A better CRM at operators' fingertips with mobile POS options“Using standalone hotel software – whether it's for the lodging side of the business or ancillary food-and-beverage – is an outdated concept,” said Alex Thalassinos, Silverware president.“In an industry where innovation is happening every day, hospitality businesses must keep up with the latest technologies. When systems are siloed, problems develop because they have nothing centralized or in common.“Therefore, Maestro and Silverware came together over the last 15+ years to deliver the same technology experience throughout the hospitality enterprise,” he said.“This not only enhances the user experience by eliminating integration hassles, but it enables operators to track real-time business performance. As adoption of our systems continue to grow across the United Kingdom, we encourage independent hospitality business owners to meet with us at IHS'24 and experience what the ultimate All-In-One solution can do for them.”IHS'24 attendees can also see:.Maestro Touch – A tablet interface available on any device equipped with a touch screen, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. It's a simple and intuitive front end that requires almost no training. Features include Check-In Functionality, Check-Out Functionality, Mobile Signature Capture, Real-Time Room Availability, and Integration and Data Synchronization..Silverware Admin Center – This revamped restaurant management tool enables users to manage menu offerings, dynamic pricing, and more. Cloud-based and mobile-friendly, Admin Center supports full system audits and robust permission sets..Maestro GuestXMS – Provides two-way SMS communication between staff and guests, along with expanded internal communication capabilities. This Guest Experience Management System tracks and resolves every aspect of guest engagement, from reviews to inquiries and even complaints, all under one program to improve hotel reaction times and elevate review scores across the board..Silverware Order Notification – SMS integration with Twilio allows guests to place orders with a staff member or through their own mobile devices and receive text messages when orders are ready..Silverware + Announcer Kitchen Management – Full-service restaurant-focused kitchen display technology helps operators manage individual seat preferences, dietary restrictions, and allergies, with visibility of all courses ordered by each guest..Maestro MezzoPay – An intuitive, easy to use, widely adaptable embedded payment system with flexible training. MezzoPay offers seamless and secure transaction capabilities directly embedded within Maestro. It eliminates third-party payment processing gateways and allows operators to strip away layers of processing between guests and payment..Silverware Pay – Enables food-and-beverage staff to manage the entire guest experience from a single handheld device regardless of on-property location or chip-reader type. Ideal for stand-alone restaurants or properties featuring multiple dining and retail concepts all with unique chip readers within a larger environment. Scalability allows the application to grow with client enterprises.For more information on Maestro, visit . For details on Silverware POS, visit .# # #About MaestroMaestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro's PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro's sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.About SilverwareTrusted by the most notable brands around the globe, we provide enterprise solutions for restaurants, large venue operations, hotels & resorts, and deploy systems to meet the specific needs of multi-revenue operations with restaurants, bars, lounges, room service, banquet, and retail facilities. Our solutions are designed and delivered specifically for organizations who are fanatical about thrilling their guests. Our obsession is to drive efficiency and improve the profitability of our clients by relentlessly delivering the most innovative solutions on the market. We strive to enhance every aspect of the guest experience, from when the first guest walks in, until the last one walks out. We bring more to the table, so you can bring more to yours. .

