Friends Of Commerce Certified As Bigcommerce B2B Expert, Strengthening Its Leadership In Ecommerce Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Friends of Commerce is now a BigCommerce B2B Specialized Partner, delivering solutions for B2B ecommerce businesses with advanced features and integrations.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Friends of Commerce (FoC) is proud to announce its recognition as a certified B2B Specialized Partner by BigCommerce . This prestigious certification solidifies FoC's position as a trusted partner in the world of B2B ecommerce. It acknowledges FoC's ability to deliver specialized solutions that meet the complex needs of B2B businesses, helping clients streamline their operations and accelerate growth.The BigCommerce B2B Specialization certification reflects FoC's deep expertise in the platform's unique capabilities, including advanced customer segmentation, seamless integrations, and tax-exempt solutions. With this credential, FoC demonstrates its proficiency in handling intricate B2B ecommerce requirements, setting itself apart as a leading provider in the industry."We are thrilled to achieve this important milestone,” said RJ Stephens, CEO/Co-Founder of Friends of Commerce.“Our team has worked tirelessly to develop our B2B offerings, and this certification is a testament to that hard work and dedication. We look forward to leveraging this recognition to deliver even more value to our clients and help them thrive in the digital marketplace."As a B2B Specialized certified partner, Friends of Commerce gains access to exclusive resources and support from BigCommerce, enabling the agency to offer cutting-edge ecommerce solutions that address the specific challenges of B2B clients. This partnership ensures that FoC remains at the forefront of ecommerce innovation, delivering personalized, high-quality solutions that drive long-term success.ABOUT BIGCOMMERCEBigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca's, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, Ted Baker, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visitABOUT FRIENDS OF COMMERCEFriends of Commerce is a B2B & B2C eCommerce consulting and solution implementation agency, located in San Diego, CA. Their focus is upper mid-market B2B and B2C businesses embarking on digital transformation for the first time or transitioning from legacy systems. Friends of Commerce provides transparent, full-service, end-to-end solutions to help clients grow their businesses. They are committed to their customers' success by delivering expertise, engagement, and experience at unmatched value. Learn more at

