Leyline offers convenience and cost savings. Artist portfolios and pricing are just a click away, while AI-powered management tools optimize resource allocation, ensuring projects stay on track and within budget. For directors, the review tools and AV script pre-visualization capabilities allow them to visualize their creative vision early, reducing costly revisions and simplifies communication. Artists gain a global platform to showcase their work and connect with a broader audience. Leyline's secure payment system addresses a long-standing industry pain point by ensuring timely compensation for artists.

Born from the vision of a seasoned CG producer, an AI scientist, and a visionary entrepreneur, Leyline was created to help creative teams of all sizes to focus on producing compelling content while technology manages the rest.

Early adopters have reported significant workflow improvements. FRT Studios, an animation studio in Pakistan, says, "Since we joined LeyLine, our work at

FRT has been promoted and showcased to international producers and we have received a lot of inquiries for our services. Leyline's Marketplace has a pool of high-quality artists for us to expand our talent pool when needed, and their pipeline tool allows everyone working on a project to cooperate seamlessly on cloud, massively improving management efficiency. I see LeyLine as a great opportunity for the industry to connect and grow in these uncertain times. It's a real boost for our business!" White Spot Films GmbH, headquartered in Frankfurt with additional offices in Berlin, Vienna, and Bilbao, is also among the early adopters of LeyLine. The company is leveraging LeyLine's technology in European animation co-productions, emphasizing its cost-saving advantages. Jan Bonath, CEO of White Spot Films, stated, "LeyLine Technologies offers production support infrastructure through various AI technologies. This AI support enhances production efficiency at multiple stages of development and production, resulting in substantial cost savings.

LeyLine seamlessly integrates with our workflow architecture, and we are thrilled to incorporate it into our upcoming projects. We are experiencing remarkable production cost reductions of 15% to 20% thanks to LeyLine's AI solutions, enabling our creative teams to concentrate on the story and deliver their best work."

to explore Leyline's features and join the creative revolution.

