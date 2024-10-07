(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global orthopedic braces and support is on track to experience remarkable growth over the next decade, driven by increasing awareness of injury prevention, rising demand for non-invasive options, and the aging population.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthopedic braces and support market is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 4.6 billion by 2024 and is expected to reach a value of USD 8.8 billion by 2034, according to recent market analysis. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period, underscoring the growing importance of orthopedic solutions for both preventive care and post-injury recovery.



Orthopedic braces and supports are essential for managing musculoskeletal conditions, providing stability, and enhancing mobility for individuals suffering from sports injuries, chronic conditions such as arthritis, and post-surgical rehabilitation. With an increasing number of individuals opting for non-surgical interventions, the demand for these products is expected to skyrocket.

Key drivers contributing to the market's robust growth include:



Aging Population: As the global population ages, there is a growing incidence of orthopedic disorders, including osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, which fuel the need for braces and supports to alleviate pain and promote mobility.

Advancements in Technology: Innovative designs and materials have significantly improved the comfort, durability, and effectiveness of orthopedic braces, making them more attractive to both healthcare professionals and patients.

Rising Sports-Related Injuries: The growing participation in sports and physical activities has led to an increase in sports-related injuries, driving the demand for preventative and recovery solutions. Non-Invasive Treatment Preferences: As patients seek alternatives to surgery, orthopedic braces offer an effective, non-invasive option for treating and managing a wide range of conditions.

Enhanced Market Demand: Discover Thorough Trends and Insights in Our Complete Report!

Market Outlook

With the orthopedic braces and support market projected to nearly double its valuation by 2034, industry players are expected to invest heavily in research and development to introduce more advanced products. Furthermore, the rising demand from emerging markets, where awareness of musculoskeletal health is increasing, will likely contribute to the sector's expansion.

The anticipated growth represents a significant opportunity for manufacturers and distributors of orthopedic devices , especially in light of the ongoing global health focus on improving quality of life and reducing long-term disability from musculoskeletal conditions.

Key Takeaways: Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

The market is expected to grow significantly, reaching a value of USD 8.8 billion by 2034, the compound annual growth rate is predicted to be 6.7%.



Regional Market:



United States: Strong growth is anticipated, with sales exceeding USD 1.6 billion by 2034.

United Kingdom: A steady increase is expected, reaching USD 280.7 million by 2034.

China: A large market is projected, surpassing USD 1.4 billion by 2034.

Japan: Substantial growth is foreseen, reaching USD 908.3 million by 2034. South Korea: A significant increase is expected, reaching USD 508.6 million by 2034.



Overall, the orthopedic braces and supports market is poised for considerable expansion in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing aging populations, rising rates of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="786" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d3155e9c-ce5b-492a-89df-464e88ec982c/orthopedic-braces-and-support-market.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Orthopedic Braces and Support Market.jpg" width="786" />

Top Strategies to Stay Ahead in Market Competition

Key players in the market can leverage smart sensors, innovative materials, and biofeedback mechanisms to enhance rehabilitation experiences and provide tailored support through advanced bracing solutions. Companies should focus on research and development to create new materials, applications, and brace designs that align with both patient needs and emerging industry trends.

Collaborating with experts for scientifically validated and practical product solutions is another effective approach. Offering customization options, such as personalized support levels and custom-fit braces, can help meet individual patient needs more effectively. Additionally, simplifying the purchase process-through hassle-free returns and convenient online ordering-can strengthen customer loyalty and trust.

Recent Developments



In October 2023, OrthoPediatrics Corp. introduced the DF2 Brace, marking their entry into the non-surgical sector to support children with musculoskeletal injuries. In September 2023, Enovis Corporation acquired LimaCorporate S.p.A., expanding their portfolio with a range of orthopedic medical devices, including braces and support systems.

Key Players in the Orthopedic Braces and Support Industry



DJO, LLC (United States)

Zimmer Biomet (United States

Medtronic (Ireland)

Stryker Corporation (United States)

Össur (Iceland)

NuVasive®, Inc (United States)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (United States)

Globus Medical (United States)

OTTOBOCK (Germany)

AC Mould Engineering Limited (China)

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc (United States)

Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely and Webe (United States) BSN medical (India)



Orthopedic Braces and Support Industry by Category

By Product:



Braces and Supports Type



Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis and Ligament Injuries



Post-operational Knee Braces



Upper Spine Orthoses



TLSOs



LSOs



Soft Braces



Hinged Braces



Pneumatic



Non-pneumatic



Elbow Braces and Supports

Wrist Braces and Supports

Pain Management Products



Cold Therapy Products DVT Products



By End-user:



Orthopedic Clinics

Over the Counter (OTC)

Hospitals

DME Dealers Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa



German Translation -

Der globale Markt für orthopädische Schienen und Stützen wird laut einer aktuellen Marktanalyse bis 2024 voraussichtlich einen Wert von 4,6 Milliarden USD überschreiten und bis 2034 einen Wert von 8,8 Milliarden USD erreichen. Dies entspricht einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,7 % während des Prognosezeitraums und unterstreicht die wachsende Bedeutung orthopädischer Lösungen sowohl für die vorbeugende Pflege als auch für die Genesung nach Verletzungen.

Orthopädische Schienen und Stützen sind für die Behandlung von Erkrankungen des Bewegungsapparats unerlässlich. Sie sorgen für Stabilität und verbessern die Mobilität von Personen mit Sportverletzungen, chronischen Erkrankungen wie Arthritis und für die Rehabilitation nach Operationen. Da sich immer mehr Personen für nicht-chirurgische Eingriffe entscheiden, wird die Nachfrage nach diesen Produkten voraussichtlich sprunghaft ansteigen.

Zu den wichtigsten Treibern, die zum robusten Wachstum des Marktes beitragen, gehören:

Alternde Bevölkerung: Mit der Alterung der Weltbevölkerung kommt es immer häufiger zu orthopädischen Erkrankungen, darunter Osteoarthritis und Osteoporose, was den Bedarf an Schienen und Stützen zur Schmerzlinderung und Förderung der Mobilität erhöht.

Technologische Fortschritte: Innovative Designs und Materialien haben den Komfort, die Haltbarkeit und die Wirksamkeit von orthopädischen Schienen deutlich verbessert und sie sowohl für medizinisches Fachpersonal als auch für Patienten attraktiver gemacht.

Steigerung von Sportverletzungen: Die zunehmende Teilnahme an Sport und körperlichen Aktivitäten hat zu einer Zunahme von Sportverletzungen geführt und die Nachfrage nach Präventions- und Genesungslösungen erhöht.

Präferenzen für nichtinvasive Behandlungen: Da Patienten nach Alternativen zu Operationen suchen, bieten orthopädische Schienen eine wirksame, nichtinvasive Option zur Behandlung und Bewältigung einer Vielzahl von Erkrankungen.

Marktausblick

Da der Markt für orthopädische Schienen und Stützen seinen Wert bis 2034 voraussichtlich fast verdoppeln wird, wird erwartet, dass die Akteure der Branche stark in Forschung und Entwicklung investieren werden, um fortschrittlichere Produkte auf den Markt zu bringen. Darüber hinaus wird die steigende Nachfrage aus Schwellenmärkten, in denen das Bewusstsein für die Gesundheit des Bewegungsapparats zunimmt, wahrscheinlich zur Expansion des Sektors beitragen.

Das erwartete Wachstum stellt eine bedeutende Chance für Hersteller und Händler von orthopädischen Geräten dar, insbesondere angesichts des anhaltenden globalen Gesundheitsfokus auf die Verbesserung der Lebensqualität und die Verringerung langfristiger Behinderungen durch Erkrankungen des Bewegungsapparats.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Markt für orthopädische Schienen und Stützen

Der Markt wird voraussichtlich erheblich wachsen und bis 2034 einen Wert von 8,8 Milliarden USD erreichen, die durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate wird auf 6,7 % geschätzt.

Regionaler Markt:

USA: Es wird ein starkes Wachstum erwartet, mit einem Umsatz von über 1,6 Milliarden USD bis 2034.

Vereinigtes Königreich: Es wird ein stetiger Anstieg erwartet, der bis 2034 280,7 Millionen USD erreichen wird.

China: Es wird ein großer Markt prognostiziert, der bis 2034 1,4 Milliarden USD überschreiten wird.

Japan: Es wird ein erhebliches Wachstum erwartet, das bis 2034 908,3 Millionen USD erreichen wird.

Südkorea: Es wird ein deutlicher Anstieg erwartet, der bis 2034 508,6 Millionen USD erreichen wird.

Insgesamt wird der Markt für orthopädische Stützen und Bänder in den kommenden Jahren erheblich expandieren, angetrieben von Faktoren wie der zunehmenden Alterung der Bevölkerung, der steigenden Zahl chronischer Krankheiten und Fortschritten in der Medizintechnik.

Top-Strategien, um im Marktwettbewerb die Nase vorn zu behalten

Wichtige Akteure auf dem Markt können intelligente Sensoren, innovative Materialien und Biofeedback-Mechanismen nutzen, um Rehabilitationserlebnisse zu verbessern und durch fortschrittliche Stützlösungen maßgeschneiderte Unterstützung zu bieten. Unternehmen sollten sich auf Forschung und Entwicklung konzentrieren, um neue Materialien, Anwendungen und Orthesendesigns zu entwickeln, die sowohl den Bedürfnissen der Patienten als auch den neuen Branchentrends entsprechen.

Die Zusammenarbeit mit Experten für wissenschaftlich validierte und praktische Produktlösungen ist ein weiterer effektiver Ansatz. Das Anbieten von Anpassungsoptionen, wie z. B. personalisierten Stützstufen und individuell angepassten Orthesen, kann dazu beitragen, die individuellen Bedürfnisse der Patienten besser zu erfüllen. Darüber hinaus kann die Vereinfachung des Kaufprozesses – durch problemlose Rücksendungen und bequeme Online-Bestellungen – die Kundenbindung und das Vertrauen stärken.

Aktuelle Entwicklungen

Im Oktober 2023 stellte OrthoPediatrics Corp. die DF2-Orthese vor und markierte damit den Einstieg in den nicht-chirurgischen Sektor zur Unterstützung von Kindern mit Muskel-Skelett-Verletzungen.

Im September 2023 übernahm Enovis Corporation LimaCorporate S.p.A. und erweiterte sein Portfolio um eine Reihe orthopädischer medizinischer Geräte, darunter Orthesen und Stützsysteme.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

The global orthopedic prosthetics market size is projected to be valued at USD 3,721.6 million by 2024. Expanding at a 5% CAGR, the global market is poised to register a valuation of USD 3,909.9 million by 2034.

The global orthotic devices orthotic splints and orthopedic braces and support market share valued at USD 5.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to be worth USD 7.8 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The global orthopedic splints market growth was valued at around USD 1.5 billion in 2021. With a projected CAGR of 11.5% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly USD 4.9 billion by the end of 2032.

The global orthopedic oncology market demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. The market value is projected to increase from USD 1.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.3 Billion by 2033.

The global orthopedic trauma devices market trends is estimated to stand at USD 11.39 billion in 2024. The market is expected to exceed a valuation of USD 21.24 billion by 2034, registering a moderate CAGR of 6.4%.

In 2023, it is expected that the global veterinary orthopedic drills market outlook is likely to grow to USD 28.6 million. By 2033, the market is expected to increase to USD 40 million, with a CAGR of 3.4%.

The global orthopedic consumables market overview is moving ahead with a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2032, garnering a revenue of about USD 55 billion by 2032, up from USD 41 billion in 2022.

The global orthopedic prosthetic device market forecast is anticipated to be valued at USD 2,348.4 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period from 2024 to 2034. By the end of the forecast period, the market value is predicted to hit USD 3,753.1 million.

The global medical bionic implant and exoskeleton market development is estimated to be worth USD 742.0 million in 2023. The market has registered a valuation of USD 690.2 million in 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the CAGR for the market is a solid 6.3%. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to have soared to USD 1,361.90 million.

The global prosthetic heart valve market strategies of USD 13,234.9 million by 2023, the industry is anticipated to advance rapidly. By 2033, the prosthetic heart valve market is expected to be valued at USD 27,277.6 million. The prosthetic heart valve sales are set to rise through 2033 at a CAGR of 7.5%

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube