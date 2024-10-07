Subsea 7 S.A.: Notification Of Transactions By Primary Insiders
Date
10/7/2024 11:00:50 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subsea 7 S.A. has received notification of transactions in its shares by primary insiders. Please see the attachment for details. This information is pursuant to the EU market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
CSSF Filing Stuart Fitzgerald 20241007
