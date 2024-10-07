Lucosky Brookman LLP Strengthens Capital Markets Practice With Mccarter & English Partner Peter Campitiello

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a leading entrepreneurial and business focused law firm, announces the strategic addition of Peter Campitiello as Partner in the firm's Capital Markets Practice Group. Mr. Campitiello joins Lucosky Brookman from McCarter & English, where he served as a Partner, bringing over two decades of high-level experience in corporate, securities, and commercial matters.

Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, stated, "We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Peter to our team. He is a very well known corporate and securities attorney and our Firm has worked opposite him for over a decade.

His leadership, combined with his extensive expertise in complex transactions and regulatory matters, significantly enhances our ability to serve our clients at the highest level. Pete's addition, particularly his deep experience in IPOs, uplistings, and SPAC transactions, aligns perfectly with our strategic goal of expanding our capital markets practice and reinforces our position as a go-to firm for innovative companies seeking sophisticated legal counsel."

At McCarter & English, Mr. Campitiello established himself as a key figure in the firm's corporate practice, advising on sophisticated matters including public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and intricate financial transactions. His move to Lucosky Brookman brings this wealth of experience to bear, particularly in the areas of financing, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance.

Mr. Campitiello commented on his transition, "After practicing for over 20 years and being a partner at a Big Law firm, I'm excited to bring my experience and my clients to the entrepreneurial environment of Lucosky Brookman. The firm's dynamic team and focus on client relationships, as well as practical results align perfectly with my practice philosophy. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and delivering exceptional results for our clients.

My goal is to leverage my experience to help Lucosky Brookman continue to be known as the premier choice for emerging companies and investors navigating complex transactions and regulatory landscapes."

Throughout his career, Mr. Campitiello has guided numerous public and private companies through critical transitions, serving as outside general counsel and navigating complex legal landscapes. His practice encompasses the full spectrum of corporate law, from initial company formation and financings to public listings and beyond. Mr. Campitiello has extensive experience in advising startups and growth-stage companies on capital-raising transactions, helping them secure funding and structure deals that support their long-term growth objectives. His expertise in this area complements his broader corporate practice, allowing him to provide comprehensive guidance to companies at all stages of development.

Notably, Mr. Campitiello brings substantial experience in the realm of SPACs, having represented both SPACs and operating companies in various stages from formation and IPOs to business combinations. This expertise positions Lucosky Brookman to capitalize on this dynamic area of corporate finance.

His work extends to matters before the SEC, securities exchanges, and other regulatory authorities, as well as disputes involving shareholders and stakeholders. Mr. Campitiello's comprehensive approach and deep understanding of regulatory environments will be invaluable to Lucosky Brookman's diverse client base.

The addition of Mr. Campitiello to Lucosky Brookman LLP marks a significant enhancement to the firm's capital markets and corporate capabilities, reinforcing its position as a leader in the world of entrepreneurial and business focused corporate and securities law.



About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP is a leading entrepreneurial and business-focused law firm headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, with offices and attorneys across the country. The firm serves both domestic and international clients with a business-minded and results-driven approach to legal services. Lucosky Brookman's comprehensive practice areas include corporate and securities law, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and private equity, capital markets, secured and unsecured lending transactions, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, intellectual property, insurance coverage and defense, employment law, and general corporate matters. Lucosky Brookman provides strategic counsel on sophisticated transactions, regulatory compliance, and dispute resolution, making it a trusted partner for businesses at all stages, from startups to established companies, as they navigate today's complex legal and commercial landscapes.

Contact

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732-395-4400

Email: [email protected]

Web:

SOURCE LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

