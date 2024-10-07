Leopard Solutions Launches A Revolutionary Platform For Precision, Data-Driven Outside Counsel Selection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leopard PROWESS: Panel Ranking and Organizational Workflow for Enhanced Selection System

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Leopard Solutions, a leading provider in data and analytics, today launched Leopard PROWESS ( Panel Ranking and Organizational Workflow for Enhanced Selection System) , an innovative poised to revolutionize the selection of outside counsel for corporate legal departments. With comprehensive 360o firm reports and customizable law firm panels at their fingertips, corporate legal departments can easily find the talent they need anywhere in the country and across the globe.

Leopard PROWESS redefines the landscape of law firm management by offering a sophisticated solution that enhances how corporations select and engage with outside counsel. The platform enables users to manage law firm panels, evaluate performance metrics, and streamline communication, all from a unified dashboard. With access to a database of over 5,500 law firms and 388,000 attorneys, corporate legal teams can now efficiently access comprehensive information about attorneys and firms, offering unparalleled insights. The depth and breadth of Leopard PROWESS' extensive data combined with its user-friendly platform will revolutionize the hiring of outside counsel.



Key features of Leopard PROWESS include:





Innovative ranking system: Corporate counsels can score, and review ratings of law firms based on responsiveness, quality of work, diversity, and more.

Locate, vet, and rate Outside Counsel with ease: Search for legal talent by location, practice areas, specialties, and more. Generate comprehensive 360o firm report features multiple metrics that assess the firm's overall health in just a few clicks.

Find company connections in a law firm with a click of a button: Use cutting-edge technology to upgrade their process to find valuable legal partners.

Vast curated and frequently updated database: Gain access to over 5500 law firms to find the perfect match for a corporation's legal needs. Customizable Legal Panel: Corporate counsels can create and manage their law firm panels with ease, using data-driven analytics performance metrics, rank and review law firm scores based on responsiveness, quality of work, and diversity.

"Leopard PROWESS is a game-changer for corporations seeking to optimize their outside counsel selection process," said Laura Leopard, Founder and General Manager of Leopard Solutions. "By providing detailed information on law firms and attorneys, we enable companies to make more informed decisions ultimately resulting in the ability to identify outside legal talent best aligned for their unique needs."



Law firms also stand to gain from Leopard PROWESS by:





Enhancing their online profiles that can be tailored by practice areas to better showcase their firm's strengths and capabilities to potential clients.

Boosting their discoverability and visibility to mid- and large-scale corporations searching for legal services. Stand out against competitors by highlighting key differentiators, including alternative fee structures, and expertise, i.e., data that the firm curates.

Recently acquired by SurePoint Technologies, Leopard Solutions, with over two decades of experience delivering legal intelligence, continues to advance its mission to provide up-to-date legal information, helping legal professionals maintain their competitive edge and market relevance.

Leopard PROWESS is now available to corporate counsels for limited-time beta testing. An updated release with additional features is expected in 2025. To learn more about Leopard PROWESS and how to sign up for a trial, visit the Leopard Solutions website

or contact [email protected] .

About Leopard Solutions

Leopard Solutions, a SurePoint Technologies Company, is a leading legal market intelligence provider that offers curated real-time insights and intelligence for legal professionals seeking to build an analytical understanding for better business and recruiting strategies.

Our diverse data solutions are designed to fulfill a wide variety of intelligence needs, from job searches to recruitment to competitive intelligence in the legal industry, serving law firms, legal service providers, recruiters, law schools, and corporations. Leopard Solutions' data and technology are continuously updated to ensure market relevance and a competitive edge.

For over 20 years, Leopard Solutions has not just grown, but flourished, into one of the most recognized and trusted legal market intelligence providers in the United States. Our reputation for accuracy, reliability, and trustworthiness is a testament to our commitment to providing you with the best possible service and data.



Leopard Solutions is now part of SurePoint Technologies , a leading provider of innovative legal software solutions for mid-sized law firms. The combined 60 years of data from these two companies will provide unparalleled benchmarking insights and intelligence for the legal community. Learn more:

SOURCE Leopard Solutions LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED