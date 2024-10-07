(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteric Testing 2024: US, Europe, Japan - Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts - Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio, Yersinia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report provides analysis of the global enteric disease testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.

This report presents detailed analysis of the Enteric Disease market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on epidemiology and etiology are presented for Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio and Yersinia.

The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment, including Hospitals, Commercial/Private Labs, Physician Offices, and Public Health Labs. In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of enteric disease diagnostic products, by test and country.

Also, the report:



Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;

Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for enteric disease testing;

Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative & technologies and products; and Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

Methodology

The report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with laboratory directors, and executives of leading diagnostics companies and start-up firms developing innovative products in the U.S., five major European countries and Japan.

In addition to primary sources of information, a comprehensive review of the most recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product and financial literature, as well as proprietary data files was conducted.

