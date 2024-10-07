

Rapid adoption of cloud computing solutions is propelling the market growth

Rising adoption of online payment methods is driving the demand for RegTech Increasing digital transformation of processes in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is impacting the overall market

RegTech Industry Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global RegTech market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, enterprises size, application, and end user.

Breakup by Component:



Solution Services

RegTech solutions represent the most popular component

According to the report, solutions represented the largest segment. RegTech solutions manage regulatory processes and operations, such as compliance, reporting, and monitoring by leveraging high-end technologies and tools. They are utilized by private and public sector companies to avoid the ever-increasing costs associated with regulatory compliance and continually evolving and over-complicated regulations at national and international levels.

Services are bifurcated into professional services and managed services, wherein professional services are provided to organizations, and managed services are the practice of outsourcing the responsibility for improving operations. It allows companies to reduce various infrastructure maintenance costs and increase their overall productivity. Furthermore, availing RegTech services enables businesses to outsource their regulatory challenges to third-party service providers and focus on areas that require more planning and better execution.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Cloud-based On-premises

On-premises hold the largest market share

According to the report, on-premises accounted for the largest market share. The main factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the growing digitization of business operations and the demand for full control over resources. On-premises offers more security in the area of data protection and low latency and provides complete control of resources, services, and data to the organization. It also offers an ample number of customizations according to specific requirements and access to servers and hardware.

Cloud-based services refer to infrastructure, platforms, or software that are hosted by third-party providers and made available to users through the Internet. They provide access to tools and services anywhere from any device, along with centralized data security. They also present business continuity and the spontaneous application of various regulations required for enhancing overall operations. Cloud-based solutions can also reduce the energy consumption and carbon footprint of companies by eliminating the requirement for in-house servers and software.

Breakup by Enterprises Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises account for the majority of the global market share

According to the report, large enterprises accounted for the largest market share. As large enterprises deal with a huge amount of data, it is difficult for them to efficiently manage and track information.

RegTech firms help large enterprises with their regulatory compliance obligations, improving efficiency, reducing risks, and enhancing user experience. They enable large enterprises to focus on enhancing their customer experience by providing the correct set of tools equipped with modern technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) require RegTech solutions as they assist in reducing various expenses associated with infrastructure management and maintenance. RegTech enables SMEs to focus on areas that require better management and execution of processes and outsource the regulatory procedures to third-party service providers.

Breakup by Application:



Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Risk and Compliance Management

Regulatory Reporting Identity Management

Risk and compliance management exhibits a clear dominance in the market

According to the report, risk and compliance management accounted for the largest market share.

The main factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the rising number of cybersecurity breaches and fraudulent activities associated with finances. Risk and compliance management involves the identification of financial losses or legal penalties, calculating the uncertainties, and predicting their impact, consequently giving organizations a basis upon which they can make decisions.

AML and fraud management involve the utilization of deception and dishonesty to generate illegal proceeds. RegTech plays a crucial role in AML and fraud detection, as it confirms the identity of the user and flags any suspicious activity, both during the onboarding and transaction stages.

Regulatory intelligence is the process that keeps businesses aware of and adaptable to changes as they arise. It enables enterprises to access regulatory insights and real-time information, and updates from national authorities across the globe. RegTech utilizes highly advanced tools to scan, scrape, and enrich content, helping businesses understand and manage regulatory risks.

Breakup by End User:



Banks

Insurance Companies

FinTech Firms

IT and Telecom

Public Sector

Energy and Utilities Others

RegTech is widely utilized in banks around the world

According to the report, banks accounted for the largest market share. Banks utilize RegTech solutions for multiple purposes, including maintenance of transactional security, compliance management, and prevention of phishing and other fraudulent activities. They also utilize RegTech services to predict potential risk areas and access analytics tools that are required for staying successfully compliant with regulatory bodies.

Insurance companies employ RegTech services to present tailor-made or customized services to their targeted customer. It allows insurance company compliance professionals to work over and around legacy infrastructure impediments to connect and analyze information more smartly and understand where the organization may have risk and exposure based on a larger data population that was previously accessible.

Other than that, FinTech firms, IT and telecom, the public sector, energy and utilities, and various other industries employ RegTech services for managing numerous regulatory processes.

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

North America exhibits a clear dominance, accounting for the largest RegTech market share

According to the report, North America was the largest market for RegTech.

North America held the biggest market share due to the presence of a high degree of regulatory complexity in sectors, such as finance and healthcare. Financial institutions in North America are investing in RegTech solutions to minimize compliance costs by using sophisticated technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain technology, and big data.

Asia Pacific is estimated to expand in this domain during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of innovative technologies, rising emergence of domestic businesses, and increasing investments in digital transformation.

Competitive Landscape

The key market players in the global RegTech market are tackling excessive demand from various enterprises due to the rising occurrence of cybersecurity breaches. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their business. Leading companies are improvising their services by integrating various sophisticated technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to provide real-time information about compliance management. They are also providing efficient solutions for firms to interact with regulators, helping them with new business models. Furthermore, key RegTech providers are taking the GDPR into account and are expected to make the required changes.

The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global RegTech market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:



ACTICO GmbH

Acuant Inc.

Ascent

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

ComplyAdvantage

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Jumio

London Stock Exchange Group plc

MetricStream Inc.

NICE Ltd.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Trulioo Wolters Kluwer N.V.

