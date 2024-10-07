Delhi: Atishi Moves Into CM Residence, Holds First Meeting With Staff

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Atishi has officially moved into the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines, previously occupied by former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

On Monday, Atishi held her first meeting at the residence, engaging with the employees and officials working there.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Atishi will now reside in the CM House, following all formal procedures.

She assumed office last month after Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister in the wake of his arrest in the Delhi liquor scam.

Kejriwal, who has since moved to a bungalow on Feroz Shah Road in Lutyens Delhi, which has been allotted to Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Ashok Mittal, has stated that he intends to go to the people's court regarding the charges against him in alleged liquor scam.

Arvind Kejriwal vacated his official residence on Friday. Before he and his family moved into the new house, a formal prayer ceremony was conducted at the government residence on Feroz Shah Road.

Atishi's leadership comes with two primary tasks assigned by the AAP -- first, to ensure Kejriwal's return as Delhi's Chief Minister, and second, to maintain key public services such as free electricity, water, and accessible healthcare, which have been flagship initiatives of the Delhi government.

Atishi earlier used to stay in south Delhi's Kalkaji with her parents while former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia vacated the AB-17 bungalow last week and moved to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's official residence on RP Road.

Earlier on Monday, CM Atishi, addressing a press conference with former CM Arvind Kejriwal, informed that the AAP government would start repair work on 89 damaged roads in the national Capital that had been identified during a recent inspection.

She said that the repair work on the roads of the city would be completed before the Assembly elections, which are due early next year.