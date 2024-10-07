عربي


3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event


10/7/2024 10:31:38 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM ) today announced the following investor event:

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at
.

About 3M
 3M (NYSE: MMM ) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global
team uniquely addresses the
opportunities and challenges
of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next
at
3M/news .

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449
or
Eric Herron
(651) 233-0043

Media Contact:
Sean Lynch
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

