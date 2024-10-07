Love Israel Foundation USA Marks One-Year Anniversary Of Hamas Attack With Continued Commitment To Address PTSD In Israel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OCALA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 7 marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating attack on Israel by Hamas, an assault that coincided with the Jewish religious holiday of Simchat Torah. Since that tragic day, Love Israel Foundation USA has been working tirelessly to address the overwhelming cases of PTSD affecting Israeli and civilians. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to restoring mental in Israel and continue to provide critical support to those suffering from the trauma caused by the attack.

The Love Israel Foundation Fund, established in partnership with the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, has made significant strides in delivering specialized PTSD therapy to Israeli healthcare professionals. In collaboration with world-renowned expert Dr. Edna Foa and Professor Nethaniel Laor of the National PTSD Clinic Center in Tel Aviv, the foundation has facilitated groundbreaking training initiatives to help Israel's healthcare system respond to the mental health crisis.

Dr. Foa, a senior professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Director of the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety, has personally trained and certified over 40 Israeli healthcare professionals, with a target of 150 specialists to be trained in her proven PTSD recovery methods. These efforts are urgently needed, particularly in light of recent attacks on Israel by Iran, which have only added to the growing number of PTSD cases.

"Our mission remains as urgent as ever: to bring healing and hope to the people of Israel," said Mr. Stan Hanson, Founder of Love Israel Foundation USA. "As we mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attack, we continue to fight for the mental health of Israeli soldiers and civilians, many of whom are still suffering from the scars of that day. With the additional stress caused by recent attacks, our work is far from over."

Love Israel Foundation USA is pleased to report that significant progress has been made toward the foundation's 2024 goal of raising $510,000. With generous contributions, 40 Israeli health professionals have already been trained, and the foundation is working diligently to meet its goal of training an additional 110 professionals.

Donations can be made at [ ]( ), with contributions being tax-deductible in the United States. More information about Love Israel Foundation USA and its ongoing projects can also be found on the website.

By contributing to The Love Israel Foundation Fund, supporters will have the opportunity to stay informed about critical issues concerning Christian and Jewish advocacy, participate in initiatives aimed at improving the lives of those affected by trauma in Israel and the United States, and receive updates on the progress of ministry projects in Israel.

About The Love Israel Foundation (USA):

The Love Israel Foundation is an organization dedicated to fostering understanding and cooperation between Jewish and Christian communities not only in the United States but worldwide. Through various projects and initiatives, the foundation seeks to promote unity, compassion, and mutual respect among diverse cultures and faiths.

