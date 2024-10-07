(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Over the past year, Western have heavily amplified narratives of Palestinian suffering. In contrast, a new Israeli documentary offers a starkly different view.



This 90-minute delves into the conflict's complexities, highlighting Israel's existential threats and defensive measures.



The documentary challenges the common perception of Palestinians as perpetual of and aggression. It suggests the recent Israeli massacres by Hamas are not isolated events.



They result from decades of escalating tensions, fueled by Islamist extremism and a lackluster Western response.



The Cold War shaped the distinct Palestinian identity narrative. Disappointed by Israel's Western alignment, the Soviets promoted the idea of Palestine.



(Note: The first few minutes of this Pierre Rehov documentary are intentionally dark to encourage listening. If you'd prefer to skip directly to the video, you can start at 3:40.)



[arve url="" /]



Their goal was to counter Zionism and diminish American influence in the Middle East. Hamas is portrayed as the Palestinian wing of the Muslim Brotherhood , adopting a fundamentalist stance.



Their doctrine, infused with religious zeal, prioritizes jihad against non-believers, especially Jews. This contrasts with Fatah's nationalistic goals, such as liberating Palestinian territories.



A chilling moment in the film is Hamas's unexpected attack on October 7, 2023. This assault killed 1,200 Israelis and took over 250 hostages.



The brutality of this attack, broadcast live on social media, highlights the deep animosity and the scale of the atrocity.



Filmmaker Pierre Rehov reveals how Hamas's actions go beyond conflict. They involve barbaric violence against all ages, reflecting hatred that mirrors the darkest historical periods.





From Ideology to Atrocity: Understanding Hamas's Religious War Against Israel

The film speaks of harrowing scenes of executions and torture, part of a wider war against Jews and non-Muslims. In conclusion, the documentary paints a grim picture of Hamas's tactics, supported by entities like Iran.



These tactics use terror to achieve religious and ideological dominance. The film challenges viewers to face the harsh realities of a conflict driven as much by ideology as by territorial disputes.



The documentary calls for a broader understanding of the Israel-Hamas conflict. It underscores the need for a decisive stance against ideologies that foster hatred and violence, urging a reevaluation of global responses to religious extremism.

