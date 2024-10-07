(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ADRhedgedTM securities (ADRHs) are designed to provide U.S. investors simple, cost-effective exposure to the share price of individual international companies with the added benefit of an embedded currency hedge

New offering in the U.S. builds on success of currency-hedged Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs) listed on Cboe Canada ADRHs are sponsored by Precidian Investments ("Precidian"), currency hedged by Canadian Imperial of Commerce ("CIBC"), custodied with Bank of New York Mellon ("BNY Mellon") and listed exclusively on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. ("Cboe U.S.") CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading securities and derivatives exchange network, announced the listing of new ADRhedgedTM

securities (ADRH) on Cboe U.S. beginning today. The new ADRHs are sponsored by Precidian Investments, an industry leader in the creation of innovative financial products. To provide the currency hedge for each ADRH, Precidian has engaged CIBC, a leading North American financial institution who pioneered CDRs in Canada in 2021. There are now 65 CDRs listed on Cboe Canada with more than $50 billion CAD in trading volume since launch and $6 billion CAD in assets under management.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are a 100-year-old financial product that provide a way for U.S. investors to access shares of global companies. Although ADRs trade in U.S. dollars, they come with an additional risk – fluctuations in foreign currency. When the U.S. dollar experiences dramatic appreciation against global currencies, as has been the case in recent years, ADR investors may underperform in U.S. dollar terms.

Precidian's new ADRHs are designed to provide U.S. investors with simple, cost-effective exposure to individual international companies, with the added benefit of an embedded currency hedge. Each ADRH consists of an ADR on an underlying international company priced at approximately $50 USD per share, combined with a currency hedge designed to help mitigate the currency risk resulting from fluctuating foreign exchange rates between the international company's local currency and the U.S. dollar. By coupling both the share ownership and currency hedge in a single security, ADRHs are designed to give all investors access to a strategy that was, by and large, previously only available to sophisticated institutional investors. ADRHs can be bought or sold like any other exchange traded security.

"Cboe is the exchange for innovative products, and we are proud to work with Precidian as the exclusive listings exchange for these first-of-their-kind products in the U.S.," said Rob Marrocco, Vice President, Global Head of ETF Listings, Cboe Global Markets. "Leveraging our vast global network of listings exchanges, issuer partners and diverse products, we are able to import product innovation and market structure best practices from one region to another to benefit investors. The currency-hedged CDRs have proven incredibly popular with Canadian investors, and we believe U.S. investors will find similar appeal in the global access and diversification that new ADRHs can provide."

"Precidian is proud to work with Cboe, CIBC, and BNY Mellon to bring ADRHs to market. This represents another U.S. market first by Precidian and demonstrates our expertise in creating unique, innovative products that address the needs of investors," said Dan McCabe, CEO of Precidian Investments.

"CIBC is committed to working with its clients to execute market-based solutions that address investor needs," added Christian Exshaw, Managing Director and Head, Global Markets and Direct Financial Services at

CIBC Capital Markets. "We are excited to see the U.S. market response to this innovative product."

The launch of ADRhedged products will occur in phases, with the first three companies – AstraZeneca, HSBC, and Shell – listed on October 7. Cboe anticipates listing 14 additional ADRHs in short order. The ADRHs to be listed include:



Name

Ticker Symbol

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADRhedgedTM

BUDH

AstraZeneca PLC ADRhedgedTM

AZNH

Banco Santander S.A. ADRhedgedTM

SANH

BP p.l.c. ADRhedgedTM

BPH

British American Tobacco p.l.c. ADRhedgedTM

BTIH

Diageo plc ADRhedgedTM

DEOH

GSK plc ADRhedgedTM

GSKH

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedgedTM

HSBH

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADRhedgedTM

MUFH

Novartis AG ADRhedgedTM

NVSH

Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedgedTM

NVOH

Shell plc ADRhedgedTM

SHEH

Sanofi ADRhedgedTM

SNYH

SAP SE ADRhedgedTM

SAPH

TotalEnergies SE ADRhedgedTM

TTEH

Toyota Motor Corporation ADRhedgedTM

TMH

Vodafone Group Plc ADRhedgedTM

VODH



Cboe is currently the second largest ETF listing venue in the U.S. with more than 825 ETF listings. Cboe Europe is the first pan-European listing venue for ETFs, and currently offers approximately 125 listings. Cboe Canada is home to more than 320 listings including public companies, ETFs, and CDRs. There are more than 25 ETFs and 1,200 other investment products quoted on Cboe Australia.



About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading securities and derivatives exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future.



To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .



