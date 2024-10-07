Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting For Premier At West Park, A Luxury Apartment Community Near Denver

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Thompson Thrift , a full-service nationally recognized company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for Premier at West Park, a 336-unit Class A multifamily community 50 miles from Denver in Greeley, on Wednesday, September 18. The first residents began moving in during early summer of 2024 and the community is nearly 30% leased.

"Our communities are thoughtfully designed to create the perfect living environment for our residents to call home," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "From the moment residents step into Premier at West Park, they are met with details specifically designed with their experience in mind, from signature scents to luxury amenities and community events."

Located at 3800 Centerplace Drive, Premier at West Park spans approximately 21 acres and consists of 10 three-story garden-style buildings, plus an additional 133 detached garages. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes include many of the luxury finishes that Thompson Thrift communities are known for including, gourmet bar-kitchens with elegant quartz countertops, timeless tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an Alexa-compatible smart hub to integrate all smart devices, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, as well as patio, balcony and private yard options.

At the ribbon cutting, visitors were able to view model tours and preview the community amenities including a professionally decorated clubhouse, resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor game area, gas firepits with seating area, a dog park, pet spa with grooming station and pickleball court, to name a few.

Thompson Thrift expects construction to conclude in early 2025.

Additionally, in support of Thompson Thrift's commitment to community outreach, they presented a check to local non-profit Weld Food Bank. Thompson Thrift's donation will provide 6,000 meals to aid Weld Food Bank's efforts in addressing food insecurity in Weld County.

Premier at West Park is just three miles from downtown Greeley and offers residents convenient access to U.S. Highway 34 with an easy commute to several of the area's major employers. Directly adjacent to the community is Centerplace of Greeley, a major retail and dining destination which consists of national and local retailers such as Target, Safeway, Best Buy and T.J. Maxx.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success-Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit .

