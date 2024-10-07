Federated Service Solutions Celebrates Its 20Th Anniversary After Transitioning To A New Space In Plymouth, Michigan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Service Solutions

(FSS), a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions, has hit two significant milestones in 2024 - the first being its migration into a new office space in Plymouth, Michigan, and the second being the organization's 20th anniversary!

Federated Service Solutions was formed January 4, 2004 in Farmington Hills, Michigan after purchasing International Datanet, founded in 1999 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Since 2004, the company has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of the IT landscape under the guidance of its dedicated leadership team: Louis P. Ferris, Jr., Founder; current President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Ferris, who assumed the role in 2010; and Chief Operating Officer Laura Elgood.

Over the past two decades, Federated Service Solutions has witnessed remarkable growth and transformation. From its humble beginnings to its current status as an industry leader, the company has significantly expanded its service offerings, including on-site FTE solutions, wired and wireless design, and much more.

These expanded services also include two new additions: fssGO and Atlas Tech. fssGO provides fast and reliable telematics installations, all thanks to FSS' extensive experience and nationwide network coverage. For small-yet-mighty operations, Atlas Tech offers a way to substantiate their technology infrastructure without the complexity and costs associated with an enterprise-level solution.

Safe to say, FSS has the ability to do it all.

"We've always been driven by a commitment to solving our customers' most pressing challenges while helping them to do business better," remarked Jennifer Ferris, President and CEO of Federated Service Solutions. "Our ability to adapt to their evolving needs, coupled with our nationwide reach and strategic partnerships, has been instrumental in our success."

Still, the journey has not been without its challenges, including navigating the economic downturn in 2007 and weathering the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Federated Service Solutions has remained resilient, emerging stronger and more adaptable than ever-including transitioning to a new office in Plymouth's historic Burroughs Building in July 2022.

After deciding to sell its previous building during the height of the pandemic when much of the world had gone remote, FSS eventually needed a new physical space to call home.

Although much of FSS' business is conducted offsite, the company still understood the importance of creating a space where its team could come together to collaborate on new ideas and forge stronger working relationships. This move is highly beneficial for both the organization as a whole and each of its team members for several reasons.

This new office space is conveniently located next to its warehouse, providing invaluable space for FSS' materials purchases and warehouse staging services. Of course, this strategic setup has fully empowered the organization to better execute its services for clients and partners.

"The new office has transformed how we work," Ferris explains. "Collaboration rooms and a more open layout combined with being together again has enhanced collaboration and communication within the team."

The new space also boasts state-of-the-art technology, including a comprehensive A/V system, designed and installed by Atlas Tech, that enhances presentations and meetings for internal and external stakeholders. The Burroughs Building, designed by renowned architect Albert Kahn, is one of his largest creations outside the city of Detroit, spanning one million square feet.

"We're grateful to call this impressive space our new home," Ferris remarks. "It's a testament to our commitment to innovation and growth."

Looking ahead, Federated Service Solutions remains committed to its vision of expansion and innovation. "We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved over the past two decades," Ferris reflects. "As we celebrate this milestone, we continue looking forward to the future and what's to come."

As Federated Service Solutions reflects on its journey of the past 20 years, it reaffirms its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the IT industry.

Federated Service Solutions invites its clients, partners, and friends to visit their new office space at 41100 Plymouth Road, Suite 165, Plymouth, Michigan 48170, to fully experience the energy and creativity that drive its daily operations.

For more information about FSS, visit their website at federatedservice .

SOURCE Federated Service Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED