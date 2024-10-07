Hybrid Analysis Utilizes Criminal IP’S Robust Domain Data For Better Malware Detection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Criminal IP , a renowned Threat Intelligence (CTI) search engine developed by AI SPERA , has partnered with Hybrid Analysis , a that provides advanced malware analysis and threat intelligence, to enhance threat research.



This collaboration integrates Criminal IP's advanced domain scanning capabilities into the Hybrid Analysis platform, providing security professionals with deeper insights and more effective threat mitigation strategies.

Comprehensive Malware and Domain Analysis

Hybrid Analysis employs dynamic and static techniques for thorough malware analysis. Real-time execution environments and memory dumps generate annotated disassembly listings and critical Indicators of Compromise (IOCs).

Criminal IP specializes in real-time domain scanning, scrutinizing domains for phishing, malware, and illicit activities. Integration enriches threat profiles, improving threat detection accuracy.

Key Benefits of the Collaboration:



Enhanced Threat Profiling : Security professionals can gain deeper insights into the origins and behaviors of threats identified through Hybrid Analysis, enriched with Criminal IP's data.

Real-Time Domain Analysis : Integration with Criminal IP enables users to conduct real-time scans on domains of interest, which is crucial for accurately identifying emerging threats promptly.

Comprehensive Security Insights : Users gain access to detailed domain attributes such as phishing records, abuse incidents, and detection of embedded malicious code, enhancing their ability to analyze for signs of Domain Generation Algorithms (DGA) and phishing probabilities. Interactive Score Card : Users can quickly assess domain status, accessing additional details directly from Criminal IP database to make informed decisions based on the latest threat intelligence.

Criminal IP's Advanced Real-Time Threat Detection

In addition to this comprehensive maliciousness result, uses seeking information about each component and false positives can visit Criminal IP.

The URL scan feature allows users to extract a wealth of data, including network logs, associated IP addresses, malicious links, and website vulnerabilities.

Users of Criminal IP Domain Search can access valuable insights such as technology usage specifics, abuse records, and identified CVE vulnerabilities, all conveniently consolidated on a single page.

This robust search engine offers three customizable subscription plans-Lite, Medium, and Pro-including a Free membership option.

To determine the most suitable plan based on user's volume of IP Lookup and URL Scan/Lookup requirements, users can explore the Free membership, monitor their credit usage through a user-friendly dashboard, and take advantage of key features for gaining valuable insights.

About AI SPERA

AI SPERA , a leader in Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) solutions, significantly expanded its reach by launching its flagship solution, Criminal IP, in 2023.

Since then, the company has formed technical and business collaborations with over 40 renowned global security firms, including Hybrid Analysis, VirusTotal, Cisco, Tenable, Sumo Logic, and Quad9.

Besides the CTI search engine, the company offers Criminal IP ASM, a SaaS-based Attack Surface Management Solution on AWS Marketplace and Azure Marketplace, and Criminal IP FDS, an AI-based Anomaly Detection Solution for credential stuffing prevention and fraud detection.

Available in five languages (English, French, Arabic, Korean, and Japanese), the search engine provides a powerful service for users worldwide.

Contact

Michael Sena

AI SPERA

