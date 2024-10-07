Tidorx Exchange Launches Global Compliance Program, Expanding Into Multiple Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidorx Exchange, an emerging player in the U.S. digital asset trading market, recently announced the official launch of its "Global Compliance Program," aimed at further expanding its global presence and ensuring business compliance across multiple countries and regions. The core objective of this program is to ensure that Tidorx operates in accordance with regulations while providing a safe and legitimate digital asset trading environment for global users. Tidorx has successfully obtained the MSB (Money Services Business) license from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), marking a significant step in its compliance efforts.







According to Tidorx's global compliance strategy, the platform will not only continue to strengthen its compliance advantages in the U.S. market but also actively apply for compliance licenses in Europe, Asia, and other regions in the coming months. These compliance qualifications will enable Tidorx to operate legally in these areas, further enhancing its influence in the international market.







Compliance as a Key to Global Expansion

The head of Tidorx's compliance team stated, "Global compliance is a core pillar of Tidorx's strategic development. Tidorx must not only meet existing regulatory requirements but also prepare for future international expansion. Its goal is to ensure that Tidorx consistently adheres to the laws of each country, providing trustworthy services to its users." He further emphasized that Tidorx will maintain close cooperation with regulatory agencies in various countries to ensure uniformity and transparency in compliance standards.







Currently, Tidorx's compliance team is actively engaging with financial regulatory authorities in Europe and Asia, preparing to apply for relevant licenses, including the EU financial license (MiFID II) and licenses from Asian financial hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong. Obtaining these compliance qualifications will provide Tidorx's global users with comprehensive legal protection and significantly enhance the platform's international credibility.







Strong Technical Support for Compliance Operations

Compliance is not only a safeguard for Tidorx's global expansion but also a crucial component of its platform security and technological innovation. To ensure the smooth implementation of its compliance program, Tidorx has established a comprehensive risk control and compliance system within the platform, utilizing cutting-edge encryption technology and multi-layered security measures to protect user assets. Tidorx has also adopted leading AML (anti-money laundering) and KYC (know your customer) technologies, rigorously enforcing user identity verification and transaction monitoring to ensure the legality of all transactions.







Next Steps Towards Global Markets

Tidorx's global expansion is supported not only by its compliance efforts but also by its strong technological capabilities and experienced operational team. The platform's technical team consists of top industry experts, ensuring that Tidorx can provide efficient and stable trading services to users worldwide. With its efficient matching engine, advanced security measures, and global strategic vision, Tidorx is rapidly becoming a significant force in the international digital asset trading market.







The global compliance program will not only further solidify Tidorx's position in the U.S. market but also pave the way for its entry into important markets in Europe and Asia. By ensuring legal compliance on a global scale, Tidorx will significantly enhance its credibility among international users, improve its brand reputation, and expand its market share.







Future Outlook

As the global digital asset market continues to evolve, the demand for compliance is becoming increasingly stringent. Tidorx's global compliance program aligns with this trend, laying a solid foundation for its future development. In the coming years, Tidorx will not only continue to expand its global market presence but also optimize its technology and services, providing a safer, compliant, and high-quality trading experience for users worldwide.

