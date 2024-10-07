Blueshift Announces E-Commerce Accelerator Plan With Native Shopify App

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brands can incorporate AI-driven personalization and seamless multi-channel campaigns with ready-to-launch campaigns and recipes for faster ROI

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueshift, a leading CDP and cross-channel marketing platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Shopify App Integration , designed to help brands unlock the full potential of their customer data. This integration allows Shopify users to synchronize customer data, shopping behavior, and transactional information seamlessly with Blueshift's AI-powered platform, enabling more personalized, automated marketing campaigns.

Alongside this integration, Blueshift is also introducing the e-Commerce Accelerator Plan , a powerful bundle of marketing tools to accelerate time-to-value for Shopify users and other e-Commerce brands. This solution is designed to help Shopify businesses go live in just 30 days with 9 pre-built automated campaigns to boost conversions, drive revenue, and enhance customer engagement. The plan also includes 9 pre-built recipes for popular events such as“Abandoned Browse Session,”“Popular/trending Items,” and“Next Best Items.”

Revolutionizing e-Commerce Marketing with Blueshift and Shopify Integration

Shopify has become a cornerstone platform for e-Commerce brands, offering a seamless way to manage online stores. With the introduction of Blueshift's new public app on Shopify , businesses can now easily connect their stores, bringing in customer data, product catalogs, and behavioral events with just a few clicks. This real-time data synchronization allows marketers to create hyper-personalized campaigns that drive deeper engagement and increased revenue.

“Shopify users now have access to a powerful marketing tool that simplifies customer engagement while driving results,” said Vijay Chittoor, CEO at Blueshift.“By integrating Blueshift's CDP, AI-driven personalization, and multi-channel orchestration capabilities, Shopify merchants can optimize every interaction across email, SMS, web, and mobile channels, ensuring their customers receive the right message at the right time.”

Key Benefits of the Shopify App Integration :



Ease of Setup: Quickly connect your Shopify store with Blueshift in just a few clicks, with no advanced technical knowledge required.

Real-Time Data Sync: Automatically sync customer data, transactions, and behaviors to trigger personalized marketing campaigns. Faster Time-to-Value: Blueshift's AI-powered personalization ensures rapid results, allowing brands to drive engagement and revenue growth quickly.

Introducing the e-Commerce Accelerator Plan: Go Live in 30 Days

To complement the Shopify integration, Blueshift's e-Commerce Accelerator Plan offers a turnkey solution to help e-Commerce brands achieve faster ROI. In just 30 days, businesses can launch nine essential marketing campaigns, including abandoned cart recovery, post-purchase follow-ups, and personalized product recommendations, informed by rich customer profiles and all powered by Blueshift's AI capabilities.

Key Features of the e-Commerce Accelerator Plan :



9 Automated Campaigns: Pre-built campaigns, including abandoned cart, win-back, and post-purchase cross-sell, are designed to drive conversions and boost customer engagement.

AI-Powered Personalization: Tailor each campaign with 9 pre-defined AI-driven recommendations that adapt to customer behaviors in real time.

Full Shopify Integration: Seamless connection to your Shopify store ensures that product catalogs and customer data are always up to date. Increased Efficiency: Marketers can launch campaigns quickly and efficiently, focusing on strategy rather than technical setup.

Blueshift's e-Commerce Accelerator Plan is ideal for Shopify merchants looking to drive fast, measurable results. It combines the power of AI, real-time data activation, and automated campaigns to give marketers everything they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape.





About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. The Blueshift Intelligent Customer Engagement platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. With a customer data platform and a cross-channel marketing hub all in one place, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real time across the entire customer journey.

Blueshift has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CDP, a Leader in GigaOm's Radar for CDPs, and in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM lists in 2020 through 2023 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Learn more at blueshift.com.

