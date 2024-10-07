Distributed Cloud Market Size Worth $15.72 Billion, Globally, By 2031 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The distributed cloud size is projected to reach US$ 15.72 billion by 2031 from US$ 4.87 billion in 2023 to register a CAGR of 15.8% during 2023–2031.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of distributed cloud market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the distributed cloud market growth comprises a vast array of application, service, enterprise size, industry vertical and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings:

1. Market Growth: The distributed cloud market share was valued at US$ 4.87 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 15.72 million by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 15.8% during 2023–2031.



2. Technological Innovations: The increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) networks and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to present significant opportunities for the distributed cloud market growth during the forecast period. IoT devices generate huge amounts of data that often need to be processed in real-time. Distributed cloud infrastructures can provide the necessary edge computing capabilities, allowing data to be processed near to the source. This reduces latency, enhances performance, and ensures more efficient data handling. In addition, the rising traction of the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing have been a major driver for distributed cloud deployments.



3. 6G Technology: 6G is accepted to offer latency in the microsecond range. This allows distributed cloud services to perform real-time processing tasks such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and autonomous driving with unprecedented efficiency. Various companies offer 6G distributed cloud and communications systems. For example, Next G Alliance (NGA) offers a distributed cloud and communications system. NGA developed this system for the North American 6G vision. It intends to make 6G systems a wide-area cloud with abundant computing and workload distribution across devices, data centers, and network nodes. The 6G distributed cloud and communications system is a step towards joined communication and computing system capabilities that have not been achieved in 4G and 5G on network cloudification and edge computing. Thus, the deployment of 6G technology is anticipated to hold several opportunities for the distributed cloud market growth during the forecast period.



4. Growing Demand for Low Latency Solutions and Greater Scalability: Low latency is a computer network that is improved to process a high volume of data messages with the least delay time. These networks are intended to support functions that require near real-time access to rapidly changing data. Distributed cloud computing decreases latency and increases the responsiveness of services by relocating the processing tasks closer to the end user. Data is then managed locally instead of at a centralized server, developing a superior user experience. Further, various companies offered distributed cloud offerings to meet low latency needs. For instance, in September 2023 , Oracle expanded its distributed cloud offerings to cater to organizations' diverse needs and the growing global demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services. Oracle Database Azure and MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse on AWS are the new additions to OCI's distributed cloud. As a result, enterprises gain increased flexibility to deploy cloud services anywhere while addressing numerous data privacy, data sovereignty, and low latency requirements, allowing access to over 100 services designed to run any workload.



5. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue of distributed cloud market share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation:



In terms of service, the market is divided into data security, data storage, networking, and others. The data storage segment held the largest share in the distributed cloud market in 2023.

Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprise segment held the largest share in the distributed cloud market in 2023.





Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, government & defense, and others. The BFSI segment held the largest share in the distributed cloud market in 2023.

The distributed cloud market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.



Competitive Strategy and Development:



Key Players: A few major companies operating in the distributed cloud market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Alibaba Cloud, Google, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, Broadcom, Databricks and Salesforce, Inc.

Trending Topics: Multi Cloud Management, Cloud Computing, Cloud Migration, Cloud Professional Services, Private Cloud Services, among others.



Global Headlines on Distributed Cloud Market:

"Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has announced its latest international strategic roadmap at the 2022 Alibaba Cloud Summit. With more enterprises moving to the cloud and an increase in demand for cloud services in a hybrid environment, Alibaba Cloud has made available globally a series of its proven infrastructure products, a multi-model cloud-native database and distributed cloud services.”





“Salesforce announced the Salesforce Zero Copy Partner Network, a global ecosystem of technology and solution providers building secure, bidirectional zero-copy integrations with Salesforce Data Cloud so that data can be actioned across the Salesforce Einstein 1 Platform. Salesforce also unveiled innovations including new zero-copy support for open data lakes and lakehouses utilizing the Apache Iceberg open table format, as well as added zero-copy support for ISV partners developing data kits to distribute their valuable data sets to Data Cloud customers.”





Conclusion:

The distributed cloud market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for low-latency solutions and greater scalability. Distributed cloud computing also increases the responsiveness of services by relocating the processing tasks closer to the end user. In addition, the growing implementation of cloud computing services in several industries, such as automobile, education, financial, retail, real estate, agriculture, media, entertainment, and others drives the market. Moreover, the rising requirement for digitization and deployment of 6G technology is anticipated to fuel the distributed cloud market in the coming years.





The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including cloud providers and end users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





