TOM SEGURA ANNOUNCES GLOBAL STAND-UP COMEDY TOUR 'COME TOGETHER' IS COMING TO EMERALD QUEEN CASINO ON APRIL 25, 2025

TICKETS AVAILABLE ON PRESALE OCTOBER 9 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME GENERAL ON SALE BEGINS OCTOBER 11 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today one of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura, announced the 2025 dates of his global stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Come Together.Segura's highly anticipated new hour of comedy kicked off last year and has been selling out with stops across Asia and North America. Over 40 dates have been added throughout North America and Europe including a stop in Tacoma at the Emerald Queen Casino Event Center on April 25.Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting Wednesday, October 9 at 10AM local time using Artist Presale Code: TOMMY. The general on sale will be Friday, October 11 at 10AM local time. Ticket information can be found at EMERALDQUEEN/TICKETS and TOMSEGURA/TOUR ."This is the most fun I've had on tour and I'm excited to continue touring this hour of material to a bunch of great cities across the globe. If my Instagram algorithm is any indication of the state of humanity this very well might be the last tour anyone can see on earth. Can't wait!" – Tom Segura###ABOUT TOM SEGURA:Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently toured the world with over 300 shows on his I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. Segura is currently in production on his upcoming dark comedy series for Netflix. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I'd Like to Play Alone, Please to wide praise with Forbes calling it“laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as,“...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”Your Mom's House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom's House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that draw millions of listeners each week. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.Segura can be seen in the STX Film Countdown opposite Elizabeth Lail, Instant Family opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura's television credits include: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter). When he isn't performing on stage or recording a podcast he's watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.PRESS CONTACTS:Vision PR: Jami Kandel - ... / Jessica Pierson - ...About Emerald Queen Casino:Emerald Queen Casino first opened its doors in 1996 as a riverboat on the Port of Tacoma Waterway. After 27 years and three extensive expansions later, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians has developed the Emerald Queen Casino into two sprawling casinos and hotels in the City of Fife and Tacoma - just 20 miles south of SEATAC International Airport. EQC Fife is a favorite local casino with over 2,300 slots, sports betting at 22 betting kiosks,103 hotel rooms, and a 25,000 square foot multi-purpose conference center. Just three miles south from Fife is EQC Tacoma, boasting a contemporary and luxurious gaming floor with over 2,100 slots, more than 60 table games, 155 hotel rooms and suites, 6 dining venues, a 1,800-seat event center and The BetMGM @ EQC Sportsbook, featuring state-of-the-art sports betting and viewing technology. Guests can place bets at any of six ticket windows and 30 kiosks. The sports viewing area includes a dozen 86" high-def TVs and a 500+ square foot LED Wall.MEDIA CONTACT

