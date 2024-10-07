Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Foundation To Host Symposium On Xylazine Crisis In Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILADELPHIA,, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Foundation for Opioid Research & Education announces a symposium titled "The Next Chapter of the Opioid Epidemic in Pennsylvania: The Xylazine Crisis" to be held on November 23, 2024, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Bluemle Life Science Building at Jefferson Med in Philadelphia.



This free event is open to all medical professionals and students. Representatives from the Governor's office, Pennsylvania policymakers, physicians, and surgeons will attend to discuss the current state of the xylazine crisis and evidence-based medical and surgical treatment strategies.



Xylazine, commonly known as "tranq," is a veterinary tranquilizer that has been found in illicit drug supplies, often mixed with fentanyl without users' knowledge. The drug can cause dangerous decreases in breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure and is not affected by traditional overdose reversal medications. Repeated xylazine use is associated with skin wounds, including open sores and abscesses.



The symposium will cover topics such as understanding the xylazine crisis, public policy related to xylazine, and medical and surgical management of xylazine-related issues. The event's chairpersons are Dr. Asif Ilyas, President of the Rothman Opioid Foundation and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Drexel University College of Medicine, and Dr. Katherine Woozely, Head of Orthopaedic Hand and Nerve Surgery and Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.



The program will feature presentations from experts in various fields, including toxicology, addiction medicine, orthopaedic surgery, plastic surgery, and family medicine. Speakers include Rachel Haroz, MD, Head of Toxicology and Addiction Medicine and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University; Andrew Miller, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University; Lisa Rae, MD, Associate Professor of Surgery at Temple University School of Medicine; Rick Tosti, MD, Assistant Program Director of Hand Surgery and Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University; Lara Weinstein, MD; Program Director of Addiction Medicine and Professor of Family Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University; and Jason Wink, MD, Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.



Interested participants can register for the symposium at . While the symposium will not grant CME credit, it offers a valuable opportunity for medical professionals and students to gain insights into the emerging xylazine crisis and its impact on public health in Pennsylvania.



About the Rothman Institute Foundation for Opioid Research and Education



The Rothman Orthopaedic Foundation , for short, is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to raising awareness of the ongoing opioid crisis, educating physicians and patients on safe opioid prescribing and use – respectively, and advising policymakers on sound opioid and pain management policy. Most importantly, the Rothman Opioid Foundation performs and supports the highest quality research on opioids and alternative pain modalities to yield findings that can better inform patients, physicians, and the greater healthcare community in the most evidenced-based pain management strategies while working to mitigate opioid abuse and addiction.

Steven Infanti

Rothman Opioid Foundation

+ +1 717-982-3772

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.