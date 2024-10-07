Azerbaijan To Host Next Annual UN Globe Network Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The activities of the prosecutor's offices of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in combating crime, including corruption-one of its most
dangerous manifestations-continue at the level of international
cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the press
service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
In this context, the 5th Plenary Meeting of the United Nations
(UN) Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Bodies (GlobE)
was held in Beijing, the capital of the People's Republic of China,
from September 24 to 27 this year.
The event was attended by over 400 representatives from more
than 100 countries and over 10 international organizations. Our
country was represented by Natig Eyvazov, Head of the
Organizational and Information Assurance Department of the
Anti-Corruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General, and
Aflatun Huseynov, Senior Prosecutor.
The plenary meeting included a High-Level Forum, country
presentations, side meetings, and elections for the organization's
management body. Additionally, the GlobE Network's report for 2023,
the Strategic Plan for 2025-2027, and the Beijing Agreement
documents were discussed and accepted.
Our representatives, who presented in line with the event's
theme, referred to national experiences and highlighted the
contribution of informal mutual legal assistance to the preliminary
investigation of a specific criminal case involving an
international organization.
Later, at a side event organized by the Anti-Corruption Network
under the "Clean Silk Road Beijing Initiative" of the UN, our
representatives discussed the anti-corruption measures of economic
reforms in Azerbaijan. They emphasized the importance of fostering
a corruption-free environment to attract foreign investment and
provided examples of achievements related to this goal.
Furthermore, Natig Eyvazov was elected as a member of the
management body, becoming part of the 15-member executive committee
of the organization at the plenary meeting of the GlobE
network.
At the conclusion of the event, a unanimous decision was made to
hold the next, 6th Plenary Meeting of the UN Global Operational
Network of Anti-Corruption Bodies (GlobE) in Azerbaijan in
2025.
MENAFN07102024000195011045ID1108753555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.