Zelensky Visits Main Command Post Of Territorial Defense Forces, Awarded Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the main command post of the Territorial Defense Forces of the of Ukraine, where he met with the and awarded them with state awards.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President .

The Head of State heard a report from the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces (TDF), Ihor Plakhuta, on the tasks that the brigades are performing in the combat zone.

Video: Official of the President of Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky thanked all the soldiers, sergeants and officers who distinguished themselves in the defense of Kharkiv and northern Ukraine, in the battles in Donetsk region and the liberation of Kherson region, as well as in the defense of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

“We all appreciate every unit of the territorial defense of Ukraine that is now holding the frontline and providing reliable support to the positions of our other brigades that are standing next to the terrorist defense brigades,” he emphasized.

The President presented the Order“Golden Star” of the Hero of Ukraine to Captain Yuriy Zhukovets who, as part of a consolidated unit, recaptured lost positions in Kharkiv region in April under heavy fire from Russian invaders and brought new units to them. The captain personally provided first aid to his wounded comrade, helped him get to a shelter and organized the evacuation. As part of the group, he captured 11 Russian soldiers. He was wounded, but continued to command until the settlement was cleared.

Five more soldiers received the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Order of the III degree from the President, one received the Order for Courage of the II degree, and seven received the Order for Courage of the III degree.















































































As reported, on October 6, Ukraine celebrated the Day of the Territorial Defense Forces. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized that the territorial defense forces have repeatedly proved and continue to prove their effectiveness and skill.