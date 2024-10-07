Jordanian FM: Israeli Aggression Leading Entire Region To Regional War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Ayman Al-Safadi said on Monday that the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, is pushing the entire region into "the abyss of a complete regional war."

This came in a press held by the Jordanian Minister after his meeting with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati where he affirmed that his visit to Lebanon came under the directive of King Abdullah II of Jordan, as a solidarity stand with Lebanon in facing the Israeli aggression.

Al-Safadi expressed Jordan's readiness to provide assistance to Lebanon in the aftermath of this brutal aggression, which is a clear violation of international law and of Lebanon's sovereignty, stressing that they will continue their efforts and coordinate with the international community to do so as quickly and immediately as possible.

He added that they support Lebanon's efforts to activate its national institutions and decision, starting with the election of a President, as it is an important step in strengthening Lebanon's position on an international level, noting the catastrophe and dangerous escalation that threatens the security of the entire region and international peace.

He stressed the need to stop this aggression immediately, the necessity of restraining Israeli occupation's aggression and applying international law fully, pointing to the existing UN Security Council Resolution No. 1701, which would achieve security and stability.

In response to a question, Al-Safadi stated that Jordan will not be a battlefield for anyone, and will not allow anyone to penetrate the Kingdom's airspace and sovereignty, threatening the security of its citizens.

Arab countries' position was clear from the start in rejecting Israeli occupation's aggression against Gaza, explained Al-Safadi, adding that they warned of its consequences and that it would only lead to a dangerous regional escalation.

The world has failed in protecting the region's peace and security, limit the Israeli occupation's crimes and apply international law and the UN Charter, remarked Al-Safadi, noting that Israeli occupation is responsible for the aggression and escalation in the region, and any new escalation will inevitably push the region towards a regional war.

If the international community wants to protect the region from sliding into a regional war, it must force the Israeli occupation to stop its aggression in Lebanon and Gaza, stop the illegal and illegitimate measures that are pushing the West Bank towards abyss, and stop the attacks on the Islamic and Christian holy places in occupied Jerusalem, pointed Al-Safadi.

For his part, the Lebanese Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Jordan's support to Lebanon via the air bridge between Amman and Beirut, commending Jordan's efforts and work towards peace and stability and King Abdullah's efforts to stop the war in Gaza and reach a just solution for the Palestinians.

Al-Safadi met with the Commander of the Lebanese Army General Joseph Aoun and met with the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri. (end)

