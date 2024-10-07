Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size Potential To Reach USD 39 Billion By 2032 By IMIR Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Top Companies: Roche, Abbvie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Company, Astellas Pharma, Concortis Biotherapeutics, Immunomedics, Inc., Antikor, Celldex Therapeutics, Genentech Market By Segment Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Linkers), By Product (Adcertis, Kadcyla), By Application (Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer). Gondia, India, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023 , the Antibody Drug Conjugates market size was valued at USD 5,475.84 Million and is expected to reach USD 39,153.21 Million at the CAGR of 24.0% during 2024-2032 As per the IMIR Market Research Pvt. Ltd. What are Antibody Drug Conjugates? Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) present a significant opportunity for precision cancer therapy. Right now the clinical trials are being conducted to test over 100 ADCs. More than eight ADCs have been approved since 2020 including Ado trastuzumab emtansine for solid tumors and Loncastuximab tesirine for blood malignancies. As the market posses huge opportunity many companies are engage in expanding the product portfolio and geographical reach by adoption different strategies. For instance in December 2022, Merck and Kelun-Biotech announce exclusive license and collaboration agreement for Seven Investigational Antibody-drug Conjugate Candidates for the treatment of cancer. Moreover, in 2023, Merck colloberated with Daiichi Sankyo for the global development and commercialization collaboration for Three Daiichi Sankyo DXd ADCs. To get the Detailed Data on Value Chain and Market Buy Full Report Now: Strong medications known as antibody drug conjugates or ADCs are made by permanently or temporarily joining an antibody to a tiny anti cancer medication. The antibody is made to specifically target a certain antigen that is present solely on disease causing cells. The medication enters the cell when the antibody binds to these cells. By going straight to the sick cells this approach increases the drugs effectiveness and lowers the possibility of adverse effects in other body areas.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Globally cancer rates are increase in which it has negative economic and community effects that include the failure to treat and injustice. The second largest cause of death after heart disease that is cancer which is responsible for one in six deaths worldwide according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Over 1.8 million new cancer cases were reported in the United States in 2019 with 870,970 of those cases affecting in males and 891,480 affecting in women. The future of cancer incidences are expected to increase because of changes in life style and larger use of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. According to the Skin Care Foundation the incidence of non melanoma skin cancer rose by 77% between 1994 and 2014 and sunlight was a same contribution factor in about 90% of these cases. Antibody drug conjugates or ADCs are highly sought after in emerging and developing nations due to the high incidence of cancer in these areas including breast, blood and colorectal cancers. Pipeline Products

US Trade Name

(Generic Name) Company Current Status (US) Molecular Target Major Indication Protein and Conjugate IMGN242 Immunogen Phase II CanAg Oncology Humanized IgG-DM4 cytotoxin conjugate VB4-845 (ViciniumTM and ProxiniumTM) Viventia Phase l/l I EpCAM Oncology scFv-fused Pseudomonas exotoxin Pemtumomab AS1402 (TheragynTM; huHMFGI) Antisoma Phase III MUC1 Breast cancer Humanized IgG – 90Y radioconjugate J591-177LU Millenium Phase II PSMA Prostate cancer Murine IgG- 177Lu radioconjugate

*Note- There are over 100 drugs currently undergoing in clinical phases

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Market Segmentations

By Type By Product By Application

Monoclonal Antibodies

Linkers Other

Adcertis

Kadcyla Others

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer Others

Based on type, the global Antibody Drug Conjugates market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, linkers, and other types. Monoclonal antibodies dominates the global market holding the share of 66% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period.

One chimeric antibody based antibody drug compound (ADC) that falls under the cleavable linker category is Adcertis. New ADC discoveries frequently utilize cleavable linkers because they increase the drugs activity. The majority of ADCs under development now make use of these cleavable linkers. The demand for Adcertis in the global ADC market is mainly driven by the increasing use and preference for ADCs with cleavable linkers.









Free Sample Report:



The largest market share of all global regions like North America is an important market for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The United States dominates this market due to its modern healthcare system a large number of important ADC industry participants and continuous research to improve treatment options. The ADC market in Canada is expanding because to an increase in cancer diagnosis. Improved medical facilities and ADC centers are anticipated to accelerate the market's slow growing trend in Mexico. The North American ADC market is anticipated to be driven by the general rise in cancer cases as well as the expansion of available treatment alternatives. The National Cancer Institute stated that there were around 609,640 cancer related fatalities and 1,735,350 new cancer diagnoses in the United States in 2018.









The biggest market share for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), North America is the leading region globally. The United States leads the ADC market in North America because to its modern health care system, large number of businesses developing ADC technology and continuous research focused on improving options for treatment.



Antibody Drug Conjugates Companies

Roche, Abbvie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Astellas Pharma, Concortis Biotherapeutics, Immunomedics, Inc., Antikor, Celldex Therapeutics, Genentech Inc. and others

The Businesses constantly try for improved strategies and make major investments in order to get an important share of the market. Essex Bio Investment and the biotechnology business Antikor Biopharma Ltd. worked together to sign an investment agreement for up to ,100,000. A division of Essex Bio Technology Ltd. is Essex Bio Investment. This is collaboration of Antikor will be able to further solidify and expand its position as a leading pioneer in the development of smaller format chemical treatments for solid tumors.









Get Access of this research report:

About Us:

IMIR® Market Research Pvt Ltd.

Intellectual Market Insights Research is a market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including, Semiconductor, aerospace, Automation, Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals and Materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports.

IMIR has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Email: ...

Call us: +1 (814) 487 8486

CONTACT: Intellectual Market Insights Research is a market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including, Semiconductor, aerospace, Automation, Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals and Materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. IMIR has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.