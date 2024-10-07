(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "12th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - West" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this 3-Day Conference, you will have the opportunity to catch up with your peers, and learn about the challenges they're facing - and the tactics they're using to overcome them.
Internal communication is at a pivotal juncture, and the upcoming 2025 conference will focus on providing actionable strategies to help organizations adapt to evolving challenges. The conference will cover key areas such as leveraging new communication channels and technologies to create a more personalized employee experience. Attendees will learn how to implement strategies and allocate resources effectively to communicate with a diverse and dispersed workforce.
The event will also explore integrating models from change management, learning, and communications design to create a clear and informative internal communications strategy. Emphasis will be placed on selecting the right communication tools and keeping them simple and easy to adopt for employees. Additionally, the conference will highlight the role of internal communications in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within organizations.
Other topics include nurturing organizational culture and fostering a sense of belonging, personalizing and prioritizing messages to avoid communication overload, and making communications more visual through digital signage, videos, and internal social networks. The importance of developing consistent messaging across channels and departments to prevent miscommunication will also be a focus, as well as maintaining open and transparent communication to build trust and honest relationships within the organization.
Benefits of Attending This Conference
Access to practical presentations with real examples and proven strategies in Internal Communications from your peers at a variety of leading organizations Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation internal communications professionals after the conference Interactive, hands-on breakout sessions on topics like enhancing employee engagement, best practices for internal communications in a remote work environment, and building a strong internal communication strategy Certificate of attendance for CEUs Opportunity to meet with internal communications peers face-to-face Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction engagement & collaboration that you can use immediately Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on internal communications answered in real-time
This Conference has been designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants in:
Internal Communications Employee Engagement Brand Communication Strategic Communications Employee Communications Training & Development Employee Relations Public Relations Human Resources Strategic Planning Intranet Communications Digital Communications Global Communications Organizational Development Corporate Communications Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Employee Experience
