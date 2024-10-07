Pune, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- size & Growth Analysis

As Per the SNS Insider Research, “ The Large Format Printer Market was valued at USD 8.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.32 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.99% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ”

Large format printers are essential for producing banners, posters, signage, and other promotional materials, making them indispensable in the advertising and marketing industries. With offline marketing on the rise, banner printing in the United States is expected to increase substantially. Banner advertising is expected to boom 31.1% from 2023 to 2028, rising by USD 19.5 billion and leading to a projected peak of USD 82.19 billion in the year 2028. This rise in advertising spend reflects a broader trend towards visually engaging marketing, demonstrating that large format printers play a crucial role for businesses looking to create eye-catching banners, signs, and points of sale. For one, photographers and studios will want to use the features of high-resolution digital cameras with large format printers. Printing technology trends such as eco-friendly inks and faster print speeds not only pave the way for large format printers but enhance their strategic relevance in staying adaptive to a visually oriented market trend by increasing efficiency on all fronts. Overall, the future looks promising for the space as there will continue to be a union of continued digital advertising expansion and wide format printing.









Segment Analysis: Uncovering Critical Growth Areas in the Competitive Market Landscape

By Ink Type: Solvent inks accounted for the largest market share of 37% in 2023 since they are highly versatile and robust. This solvent suspension in colored inks is great for outdoor and can be used directly on materials such as vinyl, canvas, and banner media. Available in eye-pooping and vibrant colors, they are not only waterproof but UV resistant material that can handle some weather making them ideal for advertising.

By Material: Porous dominated the market holding a 58% market share in 2023. There is a lot of growth in this space due to the need for high-quality visuals and prints in industries such as fashion, interior design, event promotion, etc. They have porous surfaces for better absorption of ink, producing more vivid colors and clearer image characteristics that are quite useful with banners, wallpapers, or backdrops.

By Connectivity: In 2023, the market was dominated by the wired segment with a 62% market share, owing to improved performance and higher quality of results. Thus, wired printers come into play when the data transfer needs to be more accurately maintained while printing large files in professional fields like graphic design and architecture. The durability of wired connections lowers the latency and the interference making this useful in highly sensitive environments like print shops and advertising agencies.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis: Understanding Market Opportunities

In 2023, North America held a market share of 36% and led the market, due to its cutting-edge technologies and significant investments in printing solutions. Top companies such as Epson, Canon, and HP are situated in the region, contributing to a robust supply chain and distinctive product options. The rising demand for high-quality graphics in industries like advertising, textiles, and architecture is fueling market expansion.

The APAC region is expected to experience rapid growth between 2024-2032, as a result of quick industrialization, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on high-quality printing choices. Countries like China, India, and Japan have seen a rise in demand for large printers in various sectors such as advertising, textiles, and manufacturing. Ricoh, Mimaki, and Roland DG are utilizing this growth to offer diverse printing options tailored to specific regions.

Recent Developments



September 2023 : Epson launched its new SureColor S-Series printers, designed to enhance production capabilities for signage and graphics.

August 2023 : Canon introduced the imagePROGRAF GP Series, featuring new pigment inks for improved color accuracy and vibrancy. July 2023 : HP released the HP Latex 700 and 800 printers, which offer sustainable printing solutions for a variety of applications.

Future Trends

The Large Format Printer Market is on an upward trajectory, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand across various industries. Companies are likely to focus on sustainability and customization in their offerings, further propelling market growth.