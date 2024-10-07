Booxkeeping Celebrates Strong Q3, Announces Continued Growth And New Franchise Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The bookkeeping franchise closes Q3 2024 with strong growth - expands to 11 franchises and secures key partnerships with brands like Woof Gang Bakery and iTan.

- Max Emma, founder and CEO of BooXkeepingLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BooXkeeping , a leading bookkeeping franchise, is closing out Q3 of 2024 with impressive growth and momentum.The company has made significant strides in its franchise expansion and operational improvements, setting the stage for a robust finish to the year.With multiple new franchise agreements secured and continued innovations in its support and training programs, BooXkeeping is reinforcing its position as a major player in the bookkeeping industry.In this last quarter alone, BooXkeeping awarded several new franchise agreements, bringing its total franchise count to 11 with more in the pipeline. This marks a significant milestone for the company, which has been steadily growing its presence nationwide.“Our growth in Q3 is a testament to the business model and how well our existing franchisees continue to perform,” said Max Emma , founder and CEO of BooXkeeping.“We have a very steady pipeline of interest and desirable territories are being secured at a rapid pace. In fact, we're talking to several additional candidates right now who are about to sign new agreements.”Emma attributes the company's growth to a combination of momentum and the strategic improvements BooXkeeping has made to its franchisee support and training systems.Internal hiring has enabled BooXkeeping to offer more focused and timely assistance to its franchisees, ensuring they have the resources and guidance needed to succeed. Emma also highlighted the importance of franchisee training, which has been a key component of BooXkeeping's operational improvements."This quarter, we had training for three of our franchisees, and two of them have actually started operations," Emma said, emphasizing the company's commitment to ensuring franchisees are fully prepared before launching their operations.In addition to its internal growth, BooXkeeping has also expanded its roster of franchisor clients. In Q3, the company added several notable brands to its portfolio, strengthening its position as the preferred bookkeeping provider for franchises.“Most recently, we added PostNet, which is an excellent addition to our roster of franchisors we serve” said Emma.Other new additions include iTan, a tanning salon out of San Diego going nationwide, 3Natives and Woof Gang Bakery. "We also got involved with Little Caesars, but not as a corporate account yet," Emma said. With more franchise conferences on the horizon, Emma is optimistic about securing even more partnerships in the coming months.Looking ahead, BooXkeeping is poised to continue expanding its footprint. The company is focusing on key markets, with particular interest in Arizona, Nevada and California. "Our training staff for Texas is mainly located in Austin, so they're close by," said Emma.“I'm also in the same time zone as Arizona and California, which is an advantage.”As BooXkeeping heads into Q4, Emma remains optimistic about the company's trajectory. "I think our time has come," he said. "It's time to take the business to the next level. We've been proving the concept for a while, showing people that we're here to stay. Now, with 11 franchises - and hopefully more by the start of Q4 - we're definitely here to stay. I'm very positive about Q4 and especially 2025."ABOUT BOOXKEEPINGBooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms and more. Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand's journey spans over 20 years. Today, with 11 franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service.To learn more visit: .

