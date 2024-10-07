Sani/Ikos Hospitality Group Strengthens Its ESG Commitment, Pioneering Sustainable Tourism In The Mediterranean

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At the heart of our company since its inception, sustainability has shaped our bold aspirations for luxury hospitality, evolving alongside our business and the urgent global challenges we face” - Eleni Andreadis, Sani/Ikos Group ESG Senior DirectorGREECE, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sani/Ikos Group, a leading luxury beach resort group in the Mediterranean, is redefining sustainable with its pioneering ESG practices and programmes. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sani/Ikos Group operates 12 world-class, luxury beach resorts in Greece and Spain, setting new benchmarks for environmental and social responsibility.



With Greek hospitality at the core of its offering, the Group's ESG strategy is centered on three key pillars: sustainable hotel operations that strive towards decarbonization, resource preservation and a circular economy model; local biodiversity protection; and local community and vulnerable group support, as well as growth and equal opportunities for all employees.



"At the heart of our company since its inception, sustainability has shaped our bold aspirations for luxury hospitality, evolving alongside our business and the urgent global challenges we face,” says Eleni Andreadis, Sani/Ikos Group ESG Senior Director.“We are committed to achieving net zero emissions, ensuring zero waste reaches our landfills, as well as protecting biodiversity through robust partnerships with NGOs and scientific institutions, to name a few of our key initiatives.”



By 2030, the Group aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions – 20 years ahead of today's EU target- through investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, electrification of facilities and fleet, as well as carbon absorption and offsets.



All resorts are already carbon neutral, sourcing 100% renewable electricity, with certifications such as LEED and BREEAM being achieved for new and renovated properties. The Group's sustainability efforts also include zero waste-to-landfill initiatives, such as AI-enabled solutions to reduce food waste, composting of organic and garden waste, wastewater treatment plants to recycle all water for irrigation, and recycling of more than 20 streams, while all Sani and Ikos Resorts are on track to fully eliminate single use plastic by the end of 2024.



The Group also partners with NGOs to protect Mediterranean ecosystems, from coastal forests and wetland birds to resident dolphin and bee populations, involving guests in outdoor learning programmes. Sani/Ikos Group's commitment to local communities extends beyond the environment, with the Group supporting over 40 non-profits annually with a focus on vulnerable children and women, as well as promoting employment opportunities with special emphasis on gender equality.



As Eleni Andreadis notes,“Responsible tourism benefits both travelers and destinations. For countries heavily reliant on this industry, as we are in our part of the world, it can be a crucial driver of transformation moving us closer to a sustainable future, playing a key part in safeguarding the ecosystems that make the Mediterranean so unique, as well as improving quality of life for locals."



Sani/Ikos Group's expansion plans include three new Ikos resorts opening in Greece, Spain, and Portugal, which will launch operations from 2026 to 2028. Alongside this, ongoing investment into all Sani products continues to take place across the resort, further solidifying the hotel group's position as a leader in Mediterranean's luxury hospitality.



About Sani/Ikos Group

The Sani/Ikos Group is an innovative and fast-growing group of luxury resorts in unique beachfront locations in the Mediterranean. Under the brand names Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts, the Group develops, owns and operates approximately 3,500 rooms spread across 12 unique resorts in Greece and Spain, all ranked amongst the best luxury resorts in the world. The Group has secured 3 additional projects (over 1,100 rooms) for further expansion of the Ikos brand in Greece (Crete), Spain (Marbella) and Portugal (Algarve), planned to launch operations from 2026 to 2028 and aims to continue developing the Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts brands in Greece and abroad. A leader in sustainable hospitality, the Group has an ambitious ESG strategy and agenda and is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. For more information, please visit .

