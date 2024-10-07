UN, Humanitarian Groups Urge Ceasefire, Aid Access As Latest Gaza Conflict Marks One Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Geneva, Oct 7 (IANS) United Nations (UN) agencies and several international humanitarian organisations on Monday marked the one-year anniversary of this round of Gaza conflict by calling for an immediate ceasefire and intensified humanitarian efforts in the region.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted the devastating impact of the conflict, with UN Acting Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya describing the humanitarian crisis as "unimaginable."

In its statement, the OCHA detailed the disastrous consequences of Israeli military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in over 41,600 Palestinian deaths and displaced "nearly the entire population." Msuya urged the international community to pressure all parties involved to comply with international humanitarian law, ensure the release of hostages, protect civilians, and guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) echoed the call for human dignity and urgent action. In its statement, the ICRC described the past year as a "year of loss and pain," highlighting the immense toll the conflict has taken on families. The organization stressed the critical need for all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, emphasizing that such compliance is essential for alleviating human suffering and paving the way for a more peaceful future.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) reported that 27 of its staff and volunteers have lost their lives during the ongoing conflict.

The organisation called for an immediate end to the violence, emphasizing that "humanity must prevail." It also urged the cessation of hostilities and the safe return of all hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.

Together, these organisations emphasized that humanitarian assistance cannot substitute for the political will needed for lasting peace. They called on all parties involved to prioritize human lives and dignity in resolving the conflict.