1St Test: Centuries By Masood, Shafique Carry Pakistan To 328/4 Against England

(MENAFN- IANS) Multan, Oct 7 (IANS) Solid centuries from opener Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood helped Pakistan finish Day One of the first Test against England on 328-4 in 86 overs at the Multan on Monday. On a placid pitch and sun shining brightly, the 253-run partnership between Masood (151) and Shafique (102) ensured the day belonged to Pakistan by the time stumps were called. For England, it was majorly a day of toiling hard and chasing leather, though Gus Atkinson took two wickets.

Atkinson, playing in an overseas Test match for the first time, had Saim Ayub caught down leg in the fourth over. After that, he and the rest of the bowlers had to play a persistent game as Shafique and Masood exhibited aggressive and dominant batting displays in 56.1 overs for Pakistan, who are aiming to get their first Test win at home since February 2021.

While Masood was the aggressor in getting a century after last reaching the three-figure mark during the Covid-19 disruption in 2020 – when Pakistan toured England, Shafique had to be cautious at the start before finding his groove to get his Test century.

Pakistan also had luck on their side - Masood got his lbw decision against England debutant pacer Brydon Carse reversed via review on 16 and went on to get his first Test hundred as the team's skipper.

Shafique, who recorded six single-digit scores in his last seven Test innings, survived a run-out attempt on 34 when stand-in skipper Ollie Pope missed the chance to dismiss him and marched forward to end his lean run with a three-figure score.

Just as it felt like the set batters, despite struggling with cramps, would be unbeaten till the end of the day, they fell in the span of 17 balls - Shafique was dismissed by Atkinson, while Masood fell to a returning Jack Leach. An inventive Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam added 61 runs for the fourth wicket off 132 balls before the latter was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes.

Shakeel remained unbeaten on 35 alongside nightwatchman Naseem Shah, and Pakistan would hope he and the rest of the batters will add more runs on Day Two after Shafique and Masood laid the platform for a big first-innings total through their scintillating centuries.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 328/4 in 86 overs (Shan Masood 151, Abdullah Shafique 102; Gus Atkinson 2-70) against England