NAPA Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Sale Of The Duckhorn Portfolio To Butterfly Equity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) (“Duckhorn”) to Butterfly Equity (“Butterfly”) for $11.10 per share in cash.



The sale price is below the price target for Duckhorn of $14.00 per share of Wall Street analyst Robert Ottenstein of Evercore ISI Group (source: TipRanks).

If you remain a Duckhorn shareholder and question the fairness of the price

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ... .

Why is there an investigation?

On October 7, 2024, Duckhorn announced that it had agreed to be sold to Butterfly for $11.10 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the Duckhorn Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Duckhorn shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Duckhorn shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

