North Texas Food Bank Celebrates Exceptional Supporters And Volunteers At 17Th Annual Golden Fork Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food (NTFB) honored its outstanding supporters and volunteers during the annual Golden Fork Awards ceremony, recognizing those who have significantly advanced hunger relief efforts across North Texas through their generosity and commitment.

The awards, presented on September 24th, acknowledged the following remarkable recipients:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Perot Family

This prestigious award is given to individuals who have dedicated at least ten years to combating hunger. The Perot family was recognized for their profound impact on NTFB's mission, beginning with their purchase of the former NTFB warehouse in 1987, which they leased for just $1 a month until NTFB could acquire it in 2002. Their substantial contributions to NTFB's capital campaign in 2015 allowed the creation of NTFB's state-of-the-art facility, which proudly bears the Perot family name. In 2022, the Perot family gave another generous gift, which helped build up the Nourish North Texas endowment to ensure a sustainable future for hunger relief efforts. A heartfelt video featuring Ross Perot Jr. highlighted their enduring legacy. Watch here .

Jo Curtis Inspiring Generations Award: Walter Family

Named after one of NTFB's founders, the inaugural Jo Curtis Inspiring Generations Award, went to the Walter family, whose multigenerational commitment to NTFB began 27 years ago when Tom and Jean Walter responded to their grandson's request to support the food bank instead of receiving a birthday gift. Their efforts have resulted in over 9.3 million meals for neighbors in need. Jeff Walter shared insights into his family's journey at the event. Watch here .

Jan Pruitt Legacy Award: Erica Yaeger

Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer for NTFB, received the Jan Pruitt Legacy Award, recognizing her outstanding leadership and steadfast dedication since joining in 2018. Her transformative efforts in external affairs have significantly enhanced public support and fundraising initiatives while embodying the core values of NTFB. The Jan Pruitt Legacy Award honors an executive at the food bank or a partner agency who embodies the unwavering commitment of former NTFB president and CEO, Jan Pruitt.

Corporation of the Year: Ryan LLC

Ryan LLC was honored as Corporation of the Year for its support, providing over 1.2 million meals since 2006. Their recent $75,000 sponsorship for the Delivering Hope Truck and active volunteer participation through RyanShares Day exemplify their commitment to fighting hunger.

Tom Black Volunteer of the Year: David Malone

Named for a former board chair and NTFB LIFE Council member Tom Black, this award recognizes someone who exemplifies the same selfless commitment Black always displays. David Malone was named Volunteer of the Year for his exceptional dedication, contributing over 750 hours in two years. He has played a crucial role in creating engaging volunteer experiences and is a volunteer leader for NTFB's new repacking room initiative.

Foundation of the Year: Theodore and Beulah Beasley Foundation

The Theodore and Beulah Beasley Foundation received the Foundation of the Year award for their steadfast support, contributing nearly $2 million over 13 years. Under the leadership of President Michael Vanderslice, the foundation continues to honor the legacy of its founders by making a significant impact in the community.

Retail Partner of the Year: Walmart

Walmart was recognized as Retail Partner of the Year for providing access to over 80 million meals since 2010, demonstrating a solid commitment to hunger relief in North Texas.

"We owe our progress in the fight against hunger to transformational supporters like today's honorees," said NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham. "Though the challenges of hunger can feel overwhelming, thanks to the dedication of individuals and organizations like these, we continue to make strides toward a hunger-free, healthy North Texas."

Thank you especially to LXP Industrial Trust for sponsoring the Golden Fork event and for their ongoing support of the North Texas Food Bank.

###

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachments



Lifetime Achievement Award: Perot Family Jo Curtis Inspiring Generations Award: Walter Family

CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 ...