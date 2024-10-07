Performance Marketing Agency Converge Appoints Dentsu’S Shoshana Winter As CEO And MRY/AKQA/Media Monk’S Jason Whiting As CGO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agency Welcomes New Leadership Team to Capitalize on Increasing Client and Demand for Performance and Direct Response Marketing Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance marketing agency Converge, today announced the appointment of Shoshana Winter as CEO and Jason Whiting as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). As demand increases for full-fledged performance marketing services, these new appointments join Converge's team with a proven record of driving growth, primed to capitalize on the continued expansion of performance marketing services.



With 30+ years of agency and client-side marketing experience, Shoshana has held multiple strategy, media and creative leadership positions at dentsu agencies, including mcgarrybowen, Vizeum US, and most recently, dentsu, where she served as Executive Director for the company's performance creative team.

Previously the CGO at PureRed, Jason also served as CEO of MRY and led new business for several large agency brands including AKQA, HUGE and Media Monks. Jason's 20 years of extensive experience in data, media, creative, and technology has enabled him to successfully lead agencies, build teams, and expand brand reach through innovative solutions. Whiting will be responsible for propelling growth and the adoption of Converge's services.

“I could not be more excited to lead Converge through this exciting transformation,” said Shoshana Winter, CEO of Converge.“Performance is experiencing a real renaissance as brand marketers are increasingly held to tougher measures when it comes to return on marketing spend. Converge is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this moment.”

This announcement marks an important milestone for Converge, as it looks to double down on growth and fuel client success. The agency's long-standing client base spans across multiple verticals, including home services, membership businesses, legal and financial services as well as healthcare and automotive, with notable clients that have included AT&T, AAA and LeafHome.

“We are bullish on the performance services industry and the unique market opportunity for Converge,” said Adam Lavelle who was recently appointed to the agency's board of directors in June.“Adding Shoshana and Jason, two senior agency executives with successful track records, reflects our confidence in the agency's value proposition and its ability to capitalize on the market opportunity while accelerating client successes in 2025 and beyond. Converge has a quiet history of executing precision marketing solutions and delivering successful outcomes for clients. It's time for more people to learn what the agency can do for them.”

Shoshana and Jason join co-founders Maarten Terry and Mike Carrano, who will remain on the leadership team as co-presidents as the agency expands its offering and evolves its position in the market.

About Converge

Converge is a full-service, performance marketing agency. Founded in 2006, with lead acquisition as the primary offering, today Converge offers a variety of direct marketing capabilities including media strategy, buying and planning, advanced data & measurement, audience modeling and predictive analytics, performance UI/UX and creative services. Converge manages integrated multi-channel media and lead acquisition campaigns with a focus on print, display, paid search, paid social, SEO, email, and CTV. Servicing clients across multiple verticals including Home Services, Legal, Insurance, Financial Services, Converge has generated over $2B in client sales and more than 1M leads for its clients.

