New York Medical Device Development Legacy Company MIDI Expands To Toronto

TORONTO , Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIDI , a leader in medical device development for over 50 years, has expanded into Toronto, Canada, continuing its commitment to innovation and healthcare improvement. Known for its Development DNATM service, MIDI offers a comprehensive medical device development consulting service that ensures competitive differentiation for its clientele while maintaining industry standards.

MIDI's success stems from core values like insightful research, user-centered design, advanced engineering, and scalable commercialization services. The company's“make-it-happen” culture is evident in its partnerships with healthcare organizations and startups, providing support at every stage of the product lifecycle. By minimizing risk and optimizing investment, MIDI helps clients achieve their goals with speed and scalability.

The decision to establish a presence in Toronto was driven by the city's strong MedTech ecosystem, healthcare infrastructure, and thriving startup community. The region offers an ideal environment for medical device innovation, thanks to world-class hospitals, research institutions, and technical universities. Additionally, the Canadian government's Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) program offers tax credits that reduce R&D costs, aligning with MIDI's innovation-driven mission.

Toronto's MedTech ecosystem is among the largest and most diverse in North America, providing ample collaboration opportunities. MIDI's Toronto division will enhance its ability to work closely with industry leaders, established companies, and startups further supporting its clients product development and commercialization needs.

Access to top-tier technical universities in Toronto gives MIDI a steady pipeline of talent, including engineers, scientists, and researchers. This proximity fosters partnerships and collaborative research opportunities, allowing MIDI to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to its clients.

MIDI's expansion into Toronto reinforces its dedication to leading medical device innovation and shaping a better future for patients and healthcare providers globally.

“MIDI's expansion into Toronto represents a strategic decision to immerse ourselves in one of the most innovative and supportive MedTech environments in the world. By leveraging Toronto's rich resources, collaborative ecosystem, and government incentives, we are well-positioned to elevate our services, support the next generation of medical device innovations, and drive growth for our clients and partners,” said MIDI CEO, Christopher Montalbano.

MIDI worked closely with the region's economic development agency, Toronto Global, to collaborate with local resources and incentive opportunities. Through Toronto Global, MIDI secured a booth at this year's MedTech Conference , Oct. 15-18.

The MedTech Conference is the fastest-growing MedTech partnering event in the world and will offer regional and international businesses the opportunity to connect with MIDI. CEO, Christopher Montalbano, will be presenting in the Solutions Showcase on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 3:00 PM. MIDI's booth number is 618 and the company welcomes anyone to visit.

“Congratulations to MIDI on this monumental expansion to Canada's technology and healthcare hub. MIDI's presence in our region will offer our strong ecosystem of diverse companies to access an experienced player in medical device development,” said Stephen Lund, CEO of Toronto Global.“We look forward to seeing the profound impact MIDI will have on not only our economy but the future of healthcare in the Toronto Region.”

